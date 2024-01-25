Super League: Many on the 19th Matchday

SPORTS

Lots of goals were the main feature of the 19th round in the Super League, with the top four teams in the standings easily or barely reaching victory.

PAOK comfortably beat Volos 5-1 at home and remained at the top along with Panathinaikos. Kiril Despontov scored two goals and Murg, Tyson, and Tzimas scored one each, while Milos Deletic scored for Volos.

Panathinaikos overcame their many injury problems, playing without a classic forward, to beat sixth-placed Asteras Tripoli 2-0 at home. The goals were scored by Aitor and Tin Jedvaj.

AEK Athens remained two points off the top, crushing Atromitos 5-0 in Peristeri. Ezequiel Ponce marked his return to scoring with a hat-trick as Callens and Jonson also found the net.

Olympiacos beat Aris 2-1 in Thessaloniki, with goals from Fran Navarro and Rodinai. An own goal by Quini technically put Aris on the board.

In the other games of the week, Lamia moved up to seventh place by beating Kifissia 4-1 at home, Panserraikos beat PAS Giannina 2-0 on the road, and OFI ended their 11-game winless streak with a 1-0 win over Panitolikos.