Super Chef Stefanelli Opens D.C. Greek Wine Bar Kaimaki, Cocktails Too

General News

He’s got a coveted Michelin star for his skills in the kitchen but Nicholas Stefanelli isn’t resting on his laurels, expanding his vision to open a Greek wine bar, Kaimaki, in Washington, DC.

It’s next door to his prized prix-fixe attraction Philotimo, said DC Eater in a feature, the new venture featuring not just Greek wines that are criminally underrated, but street foods and other goodies.

He’s also known for the eateries Officina and Masseriathat play up his Italian roots but he shifted to his Greek ancestry for Kaimaki, which will seat only 12 at a bar and 25 at high-top tables facing floor-to-ceiling windows.

Stefanelli plans to roll out Greek coffee, lunch service, and to-go offerings – and the wine list will feature those from lesser-known regions and labels that Stefanelli curated from travels all over Greece and its islands.

Kaimaki is available for private events and can accommodate up to 75 for standing receptions, said the report, easy to take when you’ve got an exquisite Greek wine in hand or a Medicane (the Greek spirit Kleos Mastiha, Jamaican rum, homemade fassionola, lime, bubbles.) We’ll take two.