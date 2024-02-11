Super Bowl Update: Chiefs Stall in Red Zone, Settle for Tying Field Goal

SPORTS

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Randy Gregory (5) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) as San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (98) makes a hit during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS – Chiefs stall in red zone, settle for tying field goal in 4th.

Big stop for the 49ers. They kept the Chiefs out of the end zone even though they had first-and-goal at the 4, forcing a tying field goal with 5:46 left.

Both teams have missed opportunities, so in that way, it’s kind of evened out.

Now Brock Purdy can shed the quarterback-manager label or Patrick Mahomes will add to his extraordinary legacy.

Purdy’s TD Pass Puts 49ers Ahead 16-13 in 4th Quarter

Brock Purdy’s TD pass puts 49ers ahead 16-13 in 4th quarter. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan went for it.

All Niners fans probably couldn’t believe it when he eschewed a field goal on fourth-and-3 early in the fourth quarter and converted it. San Francisco scored a touchdown to take a 16-13 lead.

16-13?

The extra point was blocked, keeping the Chiefs within three. Could be huge.

San Francisco’s Jauan Jennings joined Nick Foles as the only players to throw a touchdown pass and catch one in a Super Bowl. Foles did it six years ago for the Eagles against the Patriots.

The 49ers entered the fourth quarter trailing 13-10, but sportsbooks still believe in them. FanDuel Sportsbook made the Niners 1 1/2-point favorites after the end of the third quarter.

Mahomes, Chiefs Finally Connect, Take 13-10 Lead

One play after the 49ers had a punt bounce off one of their players and get recovered by Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes lofted a 16-yard pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the end zone to give the Chiefs a 13-10 lead in the Super Bowl.

Valdes-Scantling was almost universally loathed by Chiefs fans for much of the season. He dropped several passes at crucial moments, including one that may have cost them a game. And considering he was the highest-paid wide receiver on a group that struggled all season, he became an easy target for failing to live up to his contract.

But he had a big catch against Baltimore to help put away the AFC title game, and now has an even bigger one in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers had their chances to put away the Chiefs. They might soon really regret it.

A punt bounced off the Niners’ Darrell Luter’s leg, and Kansas City’s Jaylen Watson recovered at San Francisco’s 16.

One play later, the Chiefs took their first lead of the game.

You can’t hand any team, but especially a Super Bowl champion, those kinds of breaks.

KC’s defense locks down in third quarter

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are the headliners, but the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl largely because of their defense.

And did it show up in the third quarter.

They forced three 49ers three-and-outs, holding San Francisco to 3 yards.

Quarterback Brock Purdy is 4 for 12 for 17 yards since the start of the second quarter. Those game-management criticisms aren’t going away.

One bit of good news for SF: Deebo Samuel is back after limping earlier with a hamstring issue.

Chiefs make record 57-yard field goal, trail 49ers 10-6

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made a 57-yard field goal with 5:01 left in the third quarter, breaking a Super Bowl record from… two quarters ago.

Jake Moody’s 55-yarder to open the scoring had been the longest in Super Bowl history, topping a 54-yarder by Buffalo’s Steve Christie.

The kick came moments after a shirtless fan ran onto the field during a third-and-11.

Chiefs Get Field Goal, but Trail 10-3 at Halftime

Chiefs get field goal, but frustration mounting . The Chiefs are on the board with a 28-yard field goal from Harrison Butker with 20 seconds left before halftime.

The 49ers have done a nice job on Travis Kelce so far — even in the red zone, where he and the Chiefs are often so effective.

Kelce only has one catch for 1 yard on the day. On that last third down from the San Francisco 9, he lined up in the slot and was covered by safety Ji’Ayir Brown. Kelce appeared to swing an arm in frustration when Patrick Mahomes was taken down before being able to throw.

49ers Get TD Off Trick Play

The San Francisco 49ers got tricky for the first touchdown of the Super Bowl.

Coach Kyle Shanahan dialed up a rare trick play that led to a TD pass from receiver Jauan Jennings to running back Christian McCaffrey.

Brock Purdy started the play with a lateral to the left side to Jennings, who immediately threw it back to the other side to McCaffrey, who had a convoy of blockers and ran in for a 21-yard TD to put San Francisco up 10-0.

McCaffrey has tied an NFL record with his seventh straight playoff game with at least 50 yards from scrimmage and a TD.

San Francisco has moved to a 7 1/2-point favorite on FanDuel’s live line after the spread was a good bit closer at the start of the game.

49ers’ Moody Kicks Record 55-Yard Field Goal



Jake Moody made a Super Bowl-record 55-yard field goal just 12 seconds into the second quarter to put the San Francisco 49ers on top 3-0.

Buffalo’s Steve Christie held the record with a 54-yarder against Dallas in Super Bowl 28.

This could be a confidence booster for Moody, who missed field goals in the past two playoff games.

The 49ers are their own worst enemies midway through the first quarter. Christian McCaffrey fumbled on their first drive, and then San Francisco lost yardage on three consecutive plays — two penalties and a run by Deebo Samuel.

Then as the 49ers were about to punt, they were penalized another 5 yards because of a false start.

That kept the game scoreless even though the Niners have outgained the Kansas City Chiefs 84-6 in yardage.

San Francisco opened the game with an impressive drive but wasted the opportunity to score when Christian McCaffrey fumbled at Kansas City’s 27-yard line.

Leo Chenal knocked the ball out of McCaffrey’s hands, and fellow Chief George Karlaftis recovered.

The Chiefs had a turnover ratio of minus-11 in the regular season, among the NFL’s worst.

This is the fourth time since 2000 that the game’s opening drive ended in a turnover.

The Chiefs didn’t do anything with the turnover, going three-and-out. That ended a streak of eight straight playoff games in which Kansas City scored on its opening possession, an NFL record.

49ers’ Dre Greenlaw injures Achilles tendon running onto field

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was carted to the locker room midway through the second quarter after injuring his left Achilles tendon in a bizarre moment.

He began to sprint onto the field for the start of a defensive possession when he stumbled, fell and needed medical attention.

Greenlaw already had made an impact in this game with three tackles when he went out.

A frustrated Travis Kelce bumps Andy Reid, knocks the 65-year-old Chiefs coach back a few steps

A frustrated Travis Kelce bumped Andy Reid on the sideline, knocking the 65-year-old Kansas City Chiefs coach a few steps back after teammate Isiah Pacheco fumbled inside the red zone during the second quarter of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Kelce, with girlfriend Taylor Swift watching from a suite, ran over to Reid and screamed at him after the fumble. CBS reported that Kelce was angry that he wasn’t on the field for the play and yelled at Reid to keep him in the game.

The Chiefs gained just 16 yards on their first two possessions and trailed the San Francisco 49ers 3-0 when Patrick Mahomes and Mecole Hardman hooked up on a dazzling play.

Mahomes rolled to his right, threw a deep ball across his body and dropped a perfect pass into double coverage to Hardman for a 52-yard gain to the Niners 9. But Deommodore Lenoir forced Pacheco to fumble on the next play and Javon Hargrave recovered for San Francisco.

What’s at stake for the Chiefs and 49ers?

The Chiefs are set for their fourth Super Bowl in five seasons. A win against the 49ers will make the Chiefs the first team to repeat since New England did it in 2003-04. That’s the longest stretch without a repeat champion in NFL history. With a win, Patrick Mahomes will become the fifth QB to win at least three Super Bowls and Andy Reid the fifth coach to win at least three Super Bowls

The 49ers are back in the Super Bowl seeking their record-tying sixth championship. The Niners haven’t won it all since the 1994 season, losing in their past two trips in the 2012 season and 2019 against Kansas City. Brock Purdy has gone from the last pick of the 2022 draft to becoming the third youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl and is seeking to join Hall of Famers Joe Montana and Steve Young as QBs to lead San Francisco to a title.

Chiefs win the toss

A huge roar went up when Kansas City won the toss. Either Chiefs fans felt that was unusually crucial in this game — or a lot of people had bet on heads.

KC deferred its choice to the second half, meaning the 49ers get the ball first.

Alicia Keys, H.E.R. join Usher for halftime show

Alicia Keys joined Usher as a surprise guest during his halftime show, singing her “If I Ain’t Got You” while standing at a midfield piano that looked like a red hunk of abstract sculpture.

She then stood up and entangled with Usher as they sang their duet “My Boo,” with her dressed in sparkling red and in contrast with his sparkling white. The singer shed his shirt soon after.

Usher was also joined by a marching band on the field as he raced through both dance and slow jams including “U Don’t Have to Call.”

Usher has kicked off his halftime show in Vegas style – surrounded by a field full of showgirls and other showy dancers, he shed an extravagant feather cape as he stepped from a stage onto the field while singing his 2004 hit “Caught.”

It’s the first song in a medley of many from the R&B star as he tries to squeeze highlights from a 30-year career into 13 minutes.

Taylor Swift cheering at Super Bowl as she watches Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play the 49ers

Taylor Swift has made it to the Super Bowl. Over an hour before kickoff, Swift was spotted speaking with Philadelphia Eagles’ center Jason Kelce and later, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a private box at Allegiant Stadium.

Swift completed her epic trip from the Tokyo Dome to Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl on Sunday, walking through security along with friends Blake Lively, Ice Spice and her mom, Andrea Swift, to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers.

The 14-time Grammy-winner, who has been dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since the first few weeks of the NFL season, flew across nine time zones and the international date line from her Eras Tour to arrive about two hours before kickoff.

In the middle of Post Malone’s performance of “America the Beautiful,” cameras cut to Swift and Lively holding each other and enjoying the performance. She danced when the Chiefs won the coin toss.

Swift walked in wearing a black outfit with a red jacket slung over her shoulder, apparently getting the memo from Kelce and many of the Chiefs. He wore a shimmering black suit, quarterback Patrick Mahomes wore a sharp black suit of his own, and even Chiefs coach Andy Reid wore a black blazer as the Chiefs leaned into the villain role in which they have been cast.

Reba sails through national anthem

Reba McEntire made quick but majestic work of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The “Queen of Country” sang the national anthem moments before kickoff, backed by a recorded track of a country band with a horn section. Flag-bearing service members stood behind her, a huge U.S. flag covered most of the field, and military jets flew over Allegiant Stadium as she sang.

She got through the song in about 1 minute 40 seconds. That’s a good 10 seconds longer than the over-under from oddsmakers, but still the quickest version of the anthem at the Super Bowl since Kelly Clarkson sang it 12 years ago.

Post Malone offers twang-y take on “America the Beautiful”

Grammy-nominated musician Post Malone sang “America the Beautiful,” bringing his unique vocal tone — most frequently paired with his idiosyncratic approach to pop-rock-rap — to the Super Bowl.

Wearing a bolo tie and playing acoustic guitar, Malone’s take on the song was twang-y, his Texas roots taking a front seat. Mid-song, cameras cut to Taylor Swift and Blake Lively holding each other and enjoying the performance. Earlier this week, Malone’s breakout hit, “Sunflower,” with Swae Lee — released for the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” soundtrack — was named the first-ever double-diamond single in Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) history.

Andra Day lifts voice with gospel choir

Andra Day gave a stirring, gospel-flavored rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a song that has become known as the Black national Anthem, before kickoff.

Day, wearing a gray suit, was backed by a choreographed choir. Day told the AP during the week that she planned to calm her nerves with pregame prayers.

Hers was the first of three anthemic performances. After the teams take the field, Post Malone will perform “America the Beautiful” and Reba McEntire will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”