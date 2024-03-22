x

March 22, 2024

Super Bowl Champ George Karlaftis Named NYC Greek Parade Grand Marshall

March 22, 2024
By The National Herald
Mock Draft Football
FILE - Former Purdue defensive lineman George Karlaftis runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

NEW YORK – Greek-American George Karlaftis, star athlete with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, will be the Grand Marshal of the Greek Independence parade that will be held Sunday April 14 on 5th Avenue, adding a different touch to this year’s event.

As was announced during the public meeting of the parade organizers on March 21, Karlaftis, in communication with the vice president of the Parade Committee, Yiannis Stroubakis, confirmed that he will be present both at the parade on 5th Avenue and at the Grand Marshal’s Dinner, which will take place the night before on April 13 at the renowned New York Hilton Midtown hotel in Manhattan.

Born in Athens on April 3, he grew up as a multi-sport athlete involved in, soccer, track and field, basketball, and water polo – the latter of which he played with the Greek national team.

Kansas City Chiefs, and Super Bowl-winning, defensive end George Karlaftis presents a signed jersey of his to Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion in Athens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. (Photo: instagram.com/kyriakos_)

Karlaftis, who now has two Super Bowl rings with the Kansas team, is one of the biggest names that have joined the parade for the anniversary of Greek Independence in recent years as Grand Marshall.

The confirmation of the participation of the Greek-American athlete is expected to increase interest in one of the Hellenic diaspora’s biggest events, both in terms of attendance and American media coverage.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

