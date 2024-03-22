Super Bowl Champ George Karlaftis Named NYC Greek Parade Grand Marshall

General News

NEW YORK – Greek-American George Karlaftis, star athlete with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, will be the Grand Marshal of the Greek Independence parade that will be held Sunday April 14 on 5th Avenue, adding a different touch to this year’s event.

As was announced during the public meeting of the parade organizers on March 21, Karlaftis, in communication with the vice president of the Parade Committee, Yiannis Stroubakis, confirmed that he will be present both at the parade on 5th Avenue and at the Grand Marshal’s Dinner, which will take place the night before on April 13 at the renowned New York Hilton Midtown hotel in Manhattan.

Born in Athens on April 3, he grew up as a multi-sport athlete involved in, soccer, track and field, basketball, and water polo – the latter of which he played with the Greek national team.

Karlaftis, who now has two Super Bowl rings with the Kansas team, is one of the biggest names that have joined the parade for the anniversary of Greek Independence in recent years as Grand Marshall.

The confirmation of the participation of the Greek-American athlete is expected to increase interest in one of the Hellenic diaspora’s biggest events, both in terms of attendance and American media coverage.