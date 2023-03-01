x

March 1, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 34ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

SPORTS

Super Bowl Champ George Karlaftis Presents Autographed Jersey to PM Mitsotakis

February 28, 2023
By TNH Staff
George Karlaftis and Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Kansas City Chiefs, and Super Bowl winning, defensive end George Karlaftis presents a signed jersey of his to Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, at the Maximos Mansion in Athens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. (Photo: instagram.com/kyriakos_)

ATHENS – Super Bowl champion and Athens native George Karlaftis, who currently plays as a defensive end for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL, was received today by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion in Athens. During their meeting, Karlaftis presented Mitsotakis with an autographed jersey.

Karlaftis was born in Athens and showed talent for multiple sports including football, track and field, basketball, and water polo, in which he even played at the national level for Greece. However, when he was just 13 years old, Karlaftis and his family moved to the United States. He went on to play college football at Purdue, where he earned all-Big Ten honors, before being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his surprise at the meeting, stating in an Instagram caption, “With the NFL’s ‘Greek Freak’ @georgekarlaftis, I never would have imagined that we would have a Greek champion in American football.”

RELATED

SPORTS
Pankration: Americans Beat Greeks at Their Own Ancient Martial Art (Video)

ATHENS – Pankration, the world's oldest martial art, dating back to 648 B.

SPORTS
Super League: Parity (0-0) in “G. Karaiskakis”
SPORTS
AEK’s Melissanidis Avoids Disaster as Private Jet Catches Fire

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.