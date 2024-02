Politics

Former U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi speaks during a campaign canvass kick off event, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Plainview N.Y. The race to replace disgraced former Rep. George Santos pits Democrat congressional candidate Suozzi against Republican Mazi Pilip in New York's 3rd district. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

GLEN COVE, NY – Tom Suozzi is poised for a return to Congress following his successful bid in the special election for New York’s 3rd District, as forecasted by major news outlets. With 62% of the ballots counted, Suozzi has taken a significant lead against Republican Mazi Pilip, outpacing him by more than 10%.

This win chips away at the already slender majority the Republicans hold in the House, introducing further challenges to their legislative agenda. Suozzi’s victory also stands to offer valuable insights for Democrats in similarly competitive districts, especially regarding how to effectively address issues such as immigration and border security in their campaigns.