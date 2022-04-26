x

Sunny Weather Forecast in Most Parts of Greece on Wednesday

April 26, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Sunset in Athens, by the Acropolis. Photo by EUROKINISSI/YIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS.
Sunset in Athens, by the Acropolis. Photo by EUROKINISSI/YIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS.

ATHENS – Sunny weather is forecast over most of Greece on Wednesday, except for some showers in Macedonia-Thrace in the afternoon. Winds will blow from northerly directions, 4-5 Beaufort. Temperatures will high for the time of year, ranging from 9C to 26C in the north, 10C and 26C in the west, from 9C to 28C on the eastern mainland and between 13C and 26C on the islands. Sunny in Attica, with temperatures from 12C to 27C. Same in Thessaloniki, with temperatures from 11C to 26C.

