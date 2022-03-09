Sunny Vodka Launches Nationally with an Aspirational West Hollywood Spirit

Wine & Spirits

LOS ANGELES, CA – Global Brand Equities on March 8 unveiled Sunny Vodka, the newest addition to their successful liquid portfolio, with next generation entrepreneurs, Stas Karanikolaou and Zack Bia. The best friend duo who are undeniably recognized for disrupting and running the event scene in Los Angeles and cultural events beyond, are now venturing into the alcohol and spirits arena as Partners and Brand Directors with Sunny Vodka.

Greek-American Stas (Anastasia) Karanikolaou, perhaps best known as Kylie Jenner’s best friend, is a model and social media influencer with 9.5 million Instagram followers.

Sunny Vodka is an aspirational brand conceptualized in West Hollywood, capturing the essence of its hometown. The creation of Sunny is a love story built by best friends who simply know what people want to drink and bask in all of life’s moments. The brand brings life to a casual day by the pool, a home cooked meal or a black-tie affair with one sip the world is always Sunny.

Sunny Vodka is vegan, gluten-free and made from 100% U.S. grown corn and handcrafted in small batches. Prior to bottling, Sunny is distilled 6 times and is finished through an extra filtration process using California Limestone. The result is a more sophisticated approachable vodka that is cleaner, brighter and smoother with a pleasant aroma, mixable profile and a better mouthfeel.

The premium spirit reaches the modern consumer with an eloquently smooth and welcoming flavor profile offering the true taste of vodka. Sunny will be retailed at the competitive price of $24.99 per 750ml bottle (80 Proof, 40% ABV). Sunny Vodka will be exclusively available in key retail chains and distributed by Shaw-Ross International Importers in partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits across the country starting with top major markets in California, Las Vegas, Florida and New York on February 1, and available for purchase at spirit merchants BevMo!, GoPuff Delivery and Wally’s.

Stas Karanikolaou, Co-Brand Director of Sunny Vodka commented: “We distinctively sought out to make sure this vodka would be made with quality ingredients, better taste and artistic branding. Most importantly, we wanted to make sure that it was at a reasonable price point to help recreate some of the amazing memories my friends and I have had while drinking Sunny.”

Zack Bia, Co-Brand Director of Sunny Vodka said: “I love working with our “family” on Sunny Vodka. This is not like an endorsement where people just add their name; this is an authentic lifestyle we live and breathe. We are very proud of how far we have come with creating Sunny Vodka to be smooth, clean and a refreshing quality for everyone to aspire and enjoy responsibly.”

“Sunny Vodka is not your average spirit, it’s an entire lifestyle and community which revolves around an incredible liquid. Sunny is here to breathe new life into the industry’s largest liquor category with this launch. The Sunny liquid is extraordinarily smooth, and it has taken our team years to refine it to this superior standard using custom methods in production and distillation. We are delighted to have our distribution led by Shaw-Ross International Importers and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits in the U.S., giving Sunny the best visibility in On and Off-premise retailers as well as e-commerce platforms. Our co-founders are experts in building community and we are proud to partner with them on this incredible brand,” said James Morrissey President of Global Brand Equities.

To kick off the launch, Global Brand Equities have purchased select campaign billboards throughout West Hollywood with locations on Sunset Boulevard and Melrose Avenue, alongside a hand-painted mural capturing the sunny landscape of Los Angeles, starting with first sign “It’s Always Sunny on Sunset” at the “bird streets” barricade off Sunset Blvd. The billboards and mural amplify the essence of the prolific trendsetting culture and aspirational lifestyle in the city. For the influential brand, the mission is to create a community that starts with the people and their networks of tastemakers and influencer relationships.

Try the following cocktails featuring Sunny Vodka:

Sunny Spritz

2oz Sunny Vodka

1oz Fresh Lime Juice

1oz Agave Nectar

1oz Crafted Soda Water

Garnished with cucumber peel and fresh mint sprigs

Sunny Pop

2oz Sunny Vodka

2oz Craft Soda Water

Garnished with lemon

Sunny Martini

3oz Sunny Vodka

1/8oz Dry Vermouth

Garnish with 3 Olives

Sunny Screwdriver

2oz Sunny Vodka

2 dashes orange bitters

1-2 hand squeezed blood oranges

Sunny Aperol Spritz

1oz Sunny Vodka

2oz Aperol

2oz Craft Soda Water

Orange Wheel

Garnished with fresh rosemary sprig

