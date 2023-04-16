Sunday of Vaya: A Plant with a Long History

Science

Orthodox Christian customs are full of symbolism. The Sunday before Orthodox Easter – Pascha – is the ‘Sunday of Vaya – Palm Sunday’.

What is ‘vaya’ and why is this holiday named after this plant?

In Jerusalem, when Jesus entered that city after the resurrection of St. Lazarus, people were holding palm tree leaves (Phoenix dactylifera) to celebrate his arrival. This plant symbolized ‘royal glory’ and people used them to honor the arrival of kings. In Greece, native palm trees existed – and still exist. The only protected forest of palm trees in Greece is located in Crete: the Vai forest. However, in the rest of Greece there were no palm trees. How were people able honor this day? The closest evergreen species with a nice aroma and that are also associated with glory and grow all over Greece are the ‘daphne’ bay trees (Laurel nobilis) and the myrtle (Myrtus communis). These two species were used in place of vaya since the beginning of Christianity in Greece.

The noble history of the bay plant begins in ancient Greece. It was the holy plant of the god Apollo. Oracles in Greece use this plant for telling the future by chewing or smelling burning bay leaves. The plant symbolized victory, glory, and excellence.

The health benefits of this plant externally or internally may explain the superiority, at last in terms of health and strength, of people possessing it. Leaves, dried or not, have antibacterial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties. Bay leaves have more than 80 substances that are able to make you stronger! Hippocrates used bay leaves to relieve the pain after birth and its essential oil to promote fertility. Dioscoridis used bay tea for asthma, rheumatisms, arthritis, and digestion issues. In Crete, oil from bay leaves is used for stronger, longer, and darker hair. Most of these uses are still considered valid.

However, it is also a perfect herb for your cooking. It helps you with foods that are not so easy to digest such as red meat, and legumes.

The bay tree is almost everywhere here in Greece, but how often do we connect a plant with its history?

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before reach herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant or are under the age of 6.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics and an MSc in Botany-Biology.