x

August 25, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Society

Summer Storms, Downpours Show Greece’s Infrastructure Failures

August 25, 2022
By The National Herald
ΙΣΧΥΡΗ ΒΡΟΧΟΠΤΩΣΗ ΣΤΟ ΚΕΝΤΡΟ ΤΗΣ ΑΘΗΝΑΣ (ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ / EUROKINISSI)
A rainy day in Athens, Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (Photo by SOTIRIS DIMITROPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Just as before – and before that and before that and before that – another Greek government that promised to improve storm drainage systems was caught off guard with a series of summer storms and heavy rains.

Streets flooded in the Greek capital – as they always do during downpours – because there aren’t enough outlets for water during storms, noted Kathimerini, the problem growing more acute.

“Just as we learned what to do in an earthquake, we should learn in school what to do in a flood,” Geology and Disaster Prevention Professor Efthymios Lekkas told the paper, no indication any government official was paying attention.

This risk is particularly acute in Piraeus, Kallithea, Moschato, Rentis, Peristeri, Agioi Anargyroi, Nea Liosia and the city center where even moderate rain can be a problem and heavy rain near disastrous.

Lekkas said that until around 2000, the Kifissos, Ilisos and Iridanos rivers were the main recipients of rainwater, but construction has forced the water to secondary streams, those rivers long ago paved over for development.

“Flood levels are increasing as water has no way to reach the sea,” he said, adding that drainage infrastructure is not up to today’s standards and there aren’t any plans to do anything about it.

Storms swept across the country for several days at the height of what looks to be another record-breaking tourism season, during the waning COVID-19 pandemic, with a weather station in Kavontoro reporting 102 milliliters (4.01 inches) of rain and Agios Steganos in Attica with 63 milliliters (2.48 inches.)

At the same time, the lightning tracking system Zeus identified 48,845 lightning strikes over Greece in one day and  more than 50 sheep were killed in the region of Vlacha in Metsovo, northern Greece, after they were struck by lightning during a midday thunderstorm.

State broadcaster ERT said the frequent thunderstorms were particularly intense with scores of thousands of lightning strikes recorded and thunder so loud it sounded like a nuclear bomb in the distance.

“Greece has statistically probably the highest number of deaths than other countries in Europe due to lightning,” said the training director of the Hellenic Rescue Team, Zafiris Trombakas, in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency’s radio station.

Lightning struckduring a nighttime trail race up a Greek mountain, killing one runner and seriously injuring another, Greek police and the fire service reported but no names were given.

The two men were running in the Six Peaks race, which passes through the six highest peaks of Mount Falakro in northern Greece, when lightning struck a group of runners at an altitude of 4,400 feet, a police officer told The Associated Press.

Two fire service rescue squads came up the mountain from the nearby town of Drama to find one runner, 55, already dead and another, 56, seriously injured. The injured runner was airlifted to a hospital in the city of Kavala, where authorities said he was in serious condition.

Elsewhere around the country, the storms flooded villages and the basements of homes but unlike those in the community of Mandra west of Athens, where  25 people died in floods in 2017.

A court ruling cleared former Attica Governor Rena Dourou and four  others of criminal charges related to flood, for which she was of dereliction of duty and manslaughter by negligence, among other charges but now she and others acquitted will have to face trial again, said Kathimerini.

The charges included alleged negligence for ignoring violations of building construction codes blamed for the deadly floods that caught 25 victims by surprise in their houses and cars.

RELATED

Society
Greece Assails Journalist Over Media Freedom, Spyware Reports

ATHENS  - The President of the Foreign Press Association (FPA) in Greece – noted journalist Nektaria Stamouli – was accused by the New Democracy government during a spyware scandal of being linked to its major opposition SYRIZA although she's not.

Politics
Ambassador Demiris Confirmed as New Chief of Greek Intelligence Service
Politics
More Than 25,000 Migrants Have Attempted to Cross Greek Border in August, Theodorikakos Says

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Asylum Seekers Caught in Political Battle in NYC, Washington

NEW YORK — Weary of Venezuela's autocratic government and the pittance he earned in the military, Dario Maldonado deserted and fled with his family to neighboring Colombia.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings