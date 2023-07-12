Tourism

Summer Getaway: Top Places to Travel for Your Next Adventure. (Photo: Wealth of Geeks/via AP)

According to Newsweek, 49% of those polled will not travel this summer due to rising costs, despite wanting to go on vacation. Others found success in adjusting their plans, with 52% of those who did travel choosing to visit somewhere cheaper.

Despite these worrying numbers, a vacation can still be possible with a strict budget. If you want to travel this summer, here are the top five places to consider for your summer vacation. Each of these destinations can be visited with an average daily budget of less than $250.

San Francisco, California

Even though San Francisco is the most expensive city in the U.S. to live in, it doesn’t mean it’ll cost you an arm and a leg for an amazing trip. You’ll be able to find delicious food and countless attractions that are cheap or free. According to SF Tourism Tips, it is also one of the largest cities in the United States, with notoriously gorgeous weather in the summer.

With high-rise buildings, a beautiful bay, and bright, big bridges, San Francisco is full of sights many have never seen. Most importantly, San Francisco is a surprisingly cheap city to get around. Many attractions are under $50 per person, and plenty of public transportation is available.

Things to Do: Alcatraz Tour, Golden Gate Bridge, Pier 39, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Golden Gate Park

City Budget: Approximately $222 per day, according to Budget Your Trip.

Flights: As low as $104 to $288 roundtrip, according to Kayak.

Food: As much as $46 per day, according to Budget Your Trip.

Hotel: As low as $261 for a couple per night, according to Budget Your Trip.

Transportation: Plenty of public transport and walking accommodations. Learn more here.

St. Louis, Missouri

The world-class U.S. city, St. Louis, has plenty of things to do, which you need to visit this summer. The city is brimming with culture, nightlife, and unique experiences.

St. Louis is yet another city with affordable attractions. Each of the most anticipated attractions costs less than $20 per person, with many being completely free. Out of all the cities on this list, St. Louis has the most free attractions and one of the best arts scenes.

Things to Do: The Gateway Arch, STL Zoo, City Museum, Saint Louis Art Museum, Forest Park

City Budget: Approximately $184 per day, according to Budget Your Trip.

Flights: As low as $130 to $292 roundtrip, according to Kayak.

Food: An estimated $54 per day, according to Budget Your Trip.

Hotel: As low as $202 for a couple per night, according to Budget Your Trip.

Transportation: St. Louis has a metro system. More info can be found here.

St. Augustine, Florida

St. Augustine is a historic U.S. beachside city. It is popularly called “The Ancient City,” as it is the nation’s oldest city with more than 450 years of history.

Enjoy the beach, see American historical attractions, admire European architecture, and bathe in the Florida sun.

Things to Do: Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, St. Augustine Alligator Farm, Anastasia State Park, Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

City Budget: Approximately $159 per day, according to Budget Your Trip.

Flights: As low as $60 to $270 roundtrip, according to Kayak (Must take a flight to Jacksonville, FL)

Food: An estimated $49 per day, according to Budget Your Trip.

Hotel: As low as $172 for a couple per night, according to Budget Your Trip.

Transportation: You can ride The Sunshine Bus in Saint Augustine. More info here.

Asheville, North Carolina

Why not escape into the mountains this summer? Asheville is a quintessential home away that many travelers love. Experience a slower pace of life, explore some interesting shops, and be at one with gorgeous North Carolina woods.

This trip is perfect for those looking for some quiet and self-care time with the opportunity to eat at a nice restaurant or enjoy some incredible music.

Things to Do: Biltmore Estate, The North Carolina Arboretum, Western North Carolina Nature Center, Pisgah National Forest

City Budget: Approximately $133 per day, Budget Your Trip.

Flights: As low as $68 to $243 roundtrip, according to Kayak.

Food: An estimated $33 per day, according to Budget Your Trip.

Hotel: As low as $177 for a couple per night, according to Budget Your Trip.

Transportation: The city of Asheville does have transportation, but you might need to take an Uber to some places.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Known for its king cakes during the Mardi Gras season, New Orleans is also a wonderful place to visit for your next adventure this summer. Though the Mardi Gras festivities aren’t quite in full swing, New Orleans is still full of jazz, culture, and food.

There’s plenty to do, and the most popular activities are free or under $50 per person.

Things to Do: New Orleans City Park, Audubon Zoo, French Quarter, Jackson Square, Audubon Aquarium

City Budget: Approximately $239 per day, according to Budget Your Trip.

Flights: As low as $59 to $190 roundtrip, according to Kayak.

Food: An estimated $45 per day, according to Budget Your Trip.

Hotel: As low as $250 per night for a couple, according to Budget Your Trip.

Transportation: New Orleans has great public transportation. More information here.

So, Where Are You Headed This Summer?

Have you decided where your next adventure will be this summer? Will it be the cool, breezy San Francisco or the bright, beachy St. Augustine? Wherever you choose to go, know there are affordable places to escape to this summer.

This article was produced by The Money Dreamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.