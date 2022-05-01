x

May 1, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Society

Summer Fire Danger Looming, Greece Bans Outdoor Fires

May 1, 2022
By The National Herald
A fireman stands in front of flames rising from a forest fire in Makrimalli village, on the island of Evia, northeast of Athens, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Hundreds of firefighters battled wildfires in Greece Tuesday, with the largest burning out of control through a thickly forested nature reserve on the island of Evia north of Athens where four villages and a monastery were evacuated. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
A fireman stands in front of flames rising from a forest fire in Makrimalli village, on the island of Evia, northeast of Athens, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Hundreds of firefighters battled wildfires in Greece Tuesday, with the largest burning out of control through a thickly forested nature reserve on the island of Evia north of Athens where four villages and a monastery were evacuated. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS – Residents in Greece are prohibited from burning outdoors from May 1 to October 1 to prevent wildfires that often spring up because of careless incineration of brush and materials.

That’s how 2018 wildfires that killed 102 people that summer and nearly wiped out the seaside village of Mati but the man charged with negligent burning of materials still hasn’t been identified.

Calling on the public to “avoid any outdoor activity that could cause a fire,” the fire service also encouraged people to consult with their local fire officers on preventive measures they can take, particularly in rural areas, said Kathimerini.

That information is also available online at www.fireservice.gr and on the service’s social media accounts.

New legislation allows the authorities to ban access and traffic to Natura areas, forest ecosystems, parks and groves anywhere in the country in the case of a high risk of fire.

The New Democracy government, which admitted shortcomings in the response to the devastating 2021 summer wildfires that swept across the country and burned nearly half the island of Evia, has beefed up the firefighting arsenal.

RELATED

Society
Greece: 4,701 Νew COVID Cases on Sunday; 22 Deaths

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 4,701 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) said on Sunday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,328,623 (daily change: +0.

Society
Greece Will Hire 250 More Border Guards to Keep Refugees Out
Society
Trade Union Rallies Organised in Central Athens to mark Labour Day

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

More Evacuations Expected Near Dangerous Southwest Wildfires

SANTA FE, N.M.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings