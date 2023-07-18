Suite Dreams with Celestyal Complimentary Suite Upgrade on Selected 2023 Cruises

Tourism

ATHENS – Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for cruise travelers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, has launched a sale offering a complimentary suite upgrade on selected October, November, and December 2023 cruises on its newest ship, the Celestyal Journey, when booked by July 31.

Lee Haslett, Celestyal’s Chief Commercial Officer, said, “I am thrilled to announce details of our ‘Suite Dreams’ sale to celebrate the forthcoming launch of Celestyal Journey this September. I’m sure that agents and consumers alike will seize upon this great deal, which will allow guests to experience one of Celestyal Journey’s 149 suites.’’

The one category upgrade applies to select suites on the following Celestyal Journey sailings:

Seven-night Three Continents cruise round trip from Athens calling in Port Said, Egypt; Ashdod, Israel; Limassol, Cyprus; Rhodes, Greece; and Kusadasi, Turkey. Departures are on October 21, 28; November 4, 11, 18 and 25, and December 2 and 9, 2023. Junior Suite prices from $1,189 per person.

The 14-night Idyllic Aegean & Steps of St. Paul cruise round trip from Athens calling in Thessaloniki; Kusadasi, Turkey; Crete; Santorini; Mykonos; Milos; Athens; Thessaloniki; Kavala, Constantinople, Dikili, Turkey, and Patmos. Departs October 7, 2023. Junior Suite prices from $2,409 per person.

The 14-night Steps of Paul & Three Continents cruise round trip from Athens calling in Thessaloniki; Kavala; Constantinople; Dikili; Kusadasi, Turkey; Patmos; Athens; Port Said, Egypt; Ashdod, Israel; Limassol, Cyprus; and Rhodes. Departs October 14, 2023. Junior Suite prices from $2,409 per person.

The 11-night Christmas cruise round trip from Athens calling in Thessaloniki; Izmir, Turkey; Crete; Antalya, Turkey; Limassol, Cyprus; Alexandria, Egypt (overnight); and Haifa, Israel (overnight). Departs December 16, 2023. Junior Suite prices from $1,709 per person.

The 18-night Three Continents & Christmas cruise from Athens to Thessaloniki calling in Port Said, Egypt; Ashdod, Israel; Limassol, Cyprus; Rhodes; Kusadasi, Turkey; Thessaloniki; Izmir, Turkey; Crete; Antalya, Turkey; Alexandria, Egypt; Haifa, Israel and Athens. Departs December 9, 2023. Junior Suite prices from $2,979 per person.

The 19-night Christmas & New Year cruise round trip from Athens calling in Thessaloniki; Izmir, Turkey; Crete; Antalya, Turkey; Limassol, Cyprus; Alexandria, Egypt; Haifa, Israel; Athens; Crete; Rhodes; Kusadasi, Turkey; Constantinople, Turkey (overnight) and Volos. Departs December 16, 2023. Junior Suite prices from $2,979 per person.

The eight-night New Year cruise round trip from Athens calling in Crete, Rhodes, Kusadasi, Constantinople, and Volos. Departs December 27, 2023. Junior Suite prices from $1,379 per person.

Prices include all meals, select drinks with meals, entertainment, daily activities, $80 shore excursion discount, port charges and gratuities. The offer is valid for new individual bookings made by of July 31, 2023 and paid for in full within 14 days from the day of booking.

Call Celestyal: +1-877-337-4665, email: [email protected] or visit www.celestyal.com.

