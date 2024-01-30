x

January 30, 2024

Sudden Chill in Greece Gives Olive Oil Producers Hope for Better Crop

January 30, 2024
By The National Herald
A worker spreads a collection net during the harvest of olives in Spata suburb, east of Athens, Greece, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – After a milder winter in 2022 led to a reduced olive oil production in Greece this year, the onset of colder weather now – which the trees need in winter – have raised hopes that the 2024 yield will be greater.

The trees need to be exposed to a certain period of relatively low temperatures in winter, known as chill hours, to break bud dormancy and produce olive fruits. Chill hours are counted only when the tree is dormant, meaning it is not actively flowering or growing.

“The olive tree is one of the few evergreen trees that need the influence of cold to bloom,” agronomist Nikos Bartsokas told Olive Oil Times. “The buds that emerge in the summer need low temperatures in the winter to differentiate into flowers and then fruits.”

https://www.oliveoiltimes.com/production/in-search-of-chill-cool-nights-needed-for-olive-trees-in-greece/128171

“Some Greek olive varieties, including the Koroneiki, Megaritiki and Kolovi, can form flowers at a maximum temperature of 16 ºC,” Bartsokas added. “Other varieties, mostly grown in northern Greece, such as the Halkidiki and Amfissis, need lower temperatures of around 12 ºC.”

“On the other hand, prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures below –7 ºC can seriously damage the olive trees,” he said.

“In May each year, new vegetation is formed simultaneously with the tree’s flowering, which can reach a length of a few centimeters up to 30 to 50 centimeters,” he said. “In May of the following year, this vegetation will produce flowers, which will finally become the olive fruits.”

He said producers use amino acids and trace elements to make them bear fruit annually and that the next two months will be critical in determining the fruit setting of olive oil grees in the country for the 2024-25 crop.

“On average, and depending on the olive variety and the area of cultivation, olive trees in Greece need around 200 chill hours to bear fruit in spring,” he said. “Given that we had warm weather in the country until Christmas this year, the trees need about 20 to 30 days of continuous mild cold weather in February or March to be productive in the next crop year.”

“This is the most burning issue in the Greek olive sector this time of the year, and it remains to be seen whether the weather conditions will favor the olive trees and the farmers in our country,” Bartsokas concluded.

“We are still in limbo when it comes to the fruiting of our olive trees for the next harvest, hoping that they will not start to blossom too early as was the case last year,” Zaharoula Vassilaki who grows 5,000 olive trees on the northern Halkidiki peninsula, told Olive Oil Times.

“The olive trees need a long period of cold weather to hibernate and then bear fruit,” she said. ”When cold and warm weather alternate in a matter of a few days, this is simply impossible. Our fathers and grandfathers were satisfied with one month of continuous cold, but we should be happy with just two weeks of cold now.”

