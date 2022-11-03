x

November 3, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Society

Sudden Airport Staff Strike Strands Thousands on Cyprus

November 3, 2022
By The National Herald
Cyprus Airports
Cyprus Airports. (Photo via Twitter/Cyprus Airports)

PAPHOS – A last-second strike by staff at Paphos International Airport on Cyprus caused a frenzy and trapped thousands of travelers on the island on Nov. 2 during a five-hour work stoppage that left people furious.

The action has affected more than 20 flights, with some being diverted to Larnaca International Airport and others cancelled, with travelers put up in hotels, said the British newspaper The Daily Mail.

Hermes Airports manages and controls the two international airports, urged people traveling both two and from Paphos to check for updates from their airline, the strike catching some people in airlines waiting to take off.

Jet2, which flies out of the airport, said that as a result of the ‘unforeseen’ strike, the airline was unable to depart from Paphos or offload baggage, the newspaper reported of the event, workers angry about coming layoffs.

“Although this is completely outside of our control, our teams are doing everything they can to look after customers,” a spokesperson for the airline tweeted about the frenzy that came as tourists had returned in big numbers during the waning COVID-19 pandemic.

Another person said on Twitter that their parents were left standing outside the airport for more than two hours. “No communication from jet2,’ she said. ‘Can’t even sit down and my Dad has had three heart attacks in the past.”

As the strike continued, the Transport Ministry, trade unions and employers met to try and resolve the situation, which came about after 156 employees were given redundancy letters.

It could take a week to sort out though, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said on his social media after the meeting, adding that 28 workers said they wanted to stay on the job.

Larnaca District Secretary of the trade union Peo Yiorgos Ioulianos said that the new company taking over did not transfer all of the pre-existing employees over, which led to the work stoppage.

RELATED

Society
3 Arrested after Soccer Fans Invade Pitch, Clash in Cyprus

NICOSIA — Three individuals were arrested after opposing groups totaling about 30 people invaded the pitch during a top-flight soccer match in Cyprus and hurled rocks and flares at each other, police said Monday.

Politics
Turkey Unhappy US F-22’s Flew Over Occupied Part of Cyprus
Society
Battles, Fires at Cyprus Refugee Processing Camp Break Out

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

15 Hurt, Including 3 Children, in Chicago Halloween Shooting

CHICAGO — As many as 15 people, including three children, were injured in a drive-by shooting on Halloween night that sent shots flying into a crowd along a Chicago street corner, police said.

NAIROBI, Kenya — Two officials close to the Ethiopian peace talks say the copy of the "permanent cessation of hostilities" agreement obtained by The Associated Press with details on the disarmament of Tigray forces and federal control of the Tigray region is the signed, final deal designed to end a two-year war that is believed to have killed hundreds of thousands of people.

ISLAMABAD — A gunman in eastern Pakistan opened fire Thursday at a campaign truck carrying former Prime Minister Imran Khan, slightly wounding him in the leg and killing one of his supporters, his party and police said.

Conspiracy theories about mail ballots.

BERLIN - The government has made it clear that it will continue to support households and businesses against the spike in high prices to the extent of its ability, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, responding to a question about the "household basket" measure launched in Greece after the conclusion of the Berlin Process Western Balkan Summit held in the German capital.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings