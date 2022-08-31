x

August 31, 2022

Successive Earthquakes of 4.7 and 5.2 Richter Shake the Island of Samos

August 31, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Earthquake machine.
(Photo by Eurokinissi, FILE)

ATHENS – Successive tremors shook the island of Samos on Wednesday afternoon, causing concern among local residents but with no reports of damage or injuries so far.
A light earthquake of 4.7 on the Richter scale at 12:56 on Wednesday was followed roughly half an hour later by a moderate earthquake of 5.2 on the Richter scale, at 13:24. The epicentre of the two quakes, which was almost identical, was at a depth of 13 km below the sea, 15 km southwest of Pythagorio on Samos.

