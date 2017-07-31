Subscriptions

Welcome to The National Herald!

Get unlimited access to The National Herald digital edition by subscribing with us today!

As a subscriber, you’ll enjoy:

• The latest news coverage from the Greek-American community, Greece, Cyprus, U.S. and the world.

• Enjoy editorial issues on noted Greeks, food and travel, special holidays, literature and culture and so much more.

• Post your classified ads online.

• Comment on our articles or send a message to our editors.

 

If you are already registered, please go to “My Accounts” for subscription and classified options.  If not, please register now.

Click here to register!

 

 

3 Comments

  1. Για σας!

    Do you print newspapers and deliver per paper subscription? I have grandparents that would love to receive and read Greek newspapers on a regular basis but will not use or read them electronically.

    Thank you for your time

    Reply

  2. I have been trying to call The National Herald for two days with a seasonal address change.

    Please change my address from:

    Chrysanthe Koumas
    18 Lakeridge Drive
    Huntington, New York 11743

    to:
    Chrysanthe Koumas
    3224 S. Ocean Blvd.
    # 1016
    Highland Beach, Florida 33487

    ASAP. Thank you. Chrysanthe Koumas – 561-289-1498

    Reply

    1. Sorry for the inconvenience, unfortunately over 150,000 customers are left with no phone service due to a Verizon outage in the area.Your request has been processed. Thank you for your understanding and patience.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.