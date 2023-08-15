Studying Southeastern Europe: The Challenges of a Troubled Region

Guest Viewpoints

Southeastern Europe embraces Greece, Turkey, and the Western Balkans. This is a region that has experienced grave conflicts and undergone significant political and territorial transformations during and after the end of the Cold War. It has been shaped by the legacy of authoritarianism and the wars of the 1990s, the ensuing political fragmentation, armed conflicts and the reconfiguration of established sovereignties. More recently, it has been deeply marked by the economic and refugee and migration crises of the 2010s. All these developments have caused instability and insecurity for other parts of the European continent, too.

The region is of fundamental importance for the European Union (EU) and its policy of Enlargement (expanding its geographical borders). It is in Southeastern Europe that EU enlargement as a self-proclaimed transformation project has met its greatest challenge to date. From the EU side, the integration of Southeastern Europe has significant implications for the further development of the European project and its democratic legitimacy. Meanwhile, for the states of Southeastern Europe (SEE), EU membership – whether as a goal or a daily reality, as it is for existing member-states like Greece – has become a central focus with a deep-reaching impact on domestic institutions, politics, and policies.

Southeastern Europe is also an area of considerable interest to external players such as China and Russia. More recently, the war in Ukraine has inaugurated a new phase of upheaval in Europe, upgrading the significance of the SEE region. At this important time, with new developments likely to unfold rapidly, comprehending this key European region is more important than ever.

Studying Southeastern Europe can provide us with a better understanding of the new threats and challenges arising in this geopolitically strategic region, and the internal problems such as democratic backsliding, which have characterized it.

The SEE region also offers valuable case studies to illuminate broader global problems, including migration and asylum management and tackling the climate crisis.

This is the mission of the Master’s Degree in Southeast European Studies: Politics, History, Economics at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA). This one-year English-language program was founded in 1999 in the aftermath of the Yugoslav wars. Created as part of the international Royaumont Process, SEE Studies had the aim of contributing to the promotion of peace, democracy and reconciliation in the region – an objective which we continue to serve.

The program offers an interdisciplinary understanding of Southeastern Europe, combining perspectives from political science, history, economics, international relations and international law. Through the program, students also gain an understanding of contemporary Greece in the context of the broader SEE region, including the causes and consequences of the economic, political and social crisis of the previous decade.

SEE Studies was the first English-language postgraduate program at the NKUA and belongs to the University’s Department of Political Science and Public Administration. It has become a truly international program, with its 579 alumni coming from 43 different countries.

At the end of September 2023, the Master’s Program will enter its 25th year of operation, welcoming students who wish to spend a year in Athens and embark on a unique cultural and educational experience in the best University in Greece.

If you would like to join them, applications will remain open until early September: https://see.pspa.uoa.gr/apply_now/application/.

For more information about our Program and the courses we teach, please click here: https://see.pspa.uoa.gr/.

Susannah Verney is Associate Professor of European Integration and European Politics at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens and Director of the Southeast European Studies: Politics, History, Economics Program.