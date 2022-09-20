Students, Teachers, and Staff of St. Demetrios School Receive Blessing for School Year

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Archbishop Elpidophoros of America presided over the Holy Water service for the start of the new school year at St. Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria. (Photo: TNH/C. Athanasatos)
NEW YORK – With best wishes for a productive and pleasant school year amid a positive atmosphere and in a spirit of cooperation, Archbishop of America Elpidophoros presided over a Holy Water service to start the school year at St. Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria, NY.
Present, urging teachers, staff, and students to dedicate themselves to the in-depth study of their Greek culture, language, and heritage were the new Consul General of Greece in New York, Konstantinos Konstantinou, the Greek Consul, Dimitrios Papageorgiou, as well as the new Dean of the Cathedral, Fr. Anargyros Stavropoulos.
“Your civilization, the Greek, is the mother of Western civilization as we live it in America and the free world. We have the same values and principles. We have philosophy, theology, the Bible and the liturgy are in Greek, Science, Astronomy, and Architecture. All have their roots in Greek culture and tou have the opportunity to experience it”, emphasized the Archbishop.
The Consul General, said he was particularly moved by his first visit a school – which he called a pillar of Hellenism – such as that of Agios Dimitrios. He said, among other things that, “I am happy to see that Hellenism, Greek education, is here alive after so many years. I want to congratulate all contributors for this such a commendable effort.”
There was a special moment when the honors student who is part of the class of 2023, Christina-Ioanna Lopez-Letsi, took the podium. She spoke about her personal experience at St. Dimitrios, which began when she immigrated to the United States from Greece when she was still was in 4th grade, expressing her gratitude to her teachers and classmates.
The director of the school, Dr. Jon Alfieri, and Fr. Stavropoulos also offered greetings.
