Students from Greece Win Awards at the Formula 1 in Schools Finals in Singapore

ATHENS – They may not have a driver’s license, but they do have excellent Formula 1 racing skills. These primary and secondary students know how to apply principles of physics and engineering to design and build a miniature Formula 1 racecar.

Students under 19 from locales from Xylokastro to Xanthi and from Athens to Cyprus made up the four mixed teams from Greek public and private schools that represented Greece at the 18th world finals of the F1 in Schools international STEM student competition, which took place in Singapore on September 10-13. They returned to Greece with two awards, with the Wave Racing team winning the “Best International Collaboration Team” award and the Athena Racing team winning the “FIA Women in Motorsport Award.”

This year, once again, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) supported the Greek teams in taking part in the F1 in Schools 2023 World Finals, which we have been proud to support since 2015. Through the hands-on fun of mini-F1 racing, we hope to help encourage more students to acquire STEM skills.

Congratulations to everyone who participated on giving it their all and the impressive results!

