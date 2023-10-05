x

October 5, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 65ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Community

Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church Marks 50th Anniversary Dream

October 5, 2023
By The National Herald
Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church
Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church Marks 50th Anniversary Dream. (Photo: facebook/Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church)

BOULDER, Colorado – In 1973 – half a century ago – Mary Lymberopoulos, without a place to worship in her heritage, was left to help coordinate services at an Episcopal church in Boulder, Colorado, led by a priest from Denver.

“I grew up where there was no Greek Orthodox church,” said Lymberopoulos, who was raised in Ohio. “And my wish was always to live in a city where we had a Greek Orthodox church. It was a dream, (and) my wish has come true,” she said.

That’s Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church in Boulder, of which she is  founding member, marking its 50th anniversary, noted The Daily Camera.

“We just kept growing to what we are today,” Lymberopoulos said.

The church serves a community of about 150 families from the area, including Orthodox believers from Romania, Serbia, the Palestinian territory and from Greece, masses held in as many as eight languages.

“I just knew it would happen,” Lymberopoulos said. “You have to have something special, and I think we had that little special something. … I think the older members would be very proud of what we’ve accomplished in 50 years.”

RELATED

United States
‘The Lady of Ro’ to Be Presented in Boston October 15 and New York October 22

NEW YORK – Fotini Baxevani stars in the play ‘The Lady of Ro’ by Gianni Skaragas, directed by Stavros Litinas, to be presented in Boston on October 15 and in New York on October 22.

United States
CYA Virtual Lecture ‘Daily Life on a Byzantine Frontier’ Rescheduled for October 11
General News
Greek Diaspora Buying Up Holiday Homes in Homeland, Prefer New

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.