Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church Marks 50th Anniversary Dream

BOULDER, Colorado – In 1973 – half a century ago – Mary Lymberopoulos, without a place to worship in her heritage, was left to help coordinate services at an Episcopal church in Boulder, Colorado, led by a priest from Denver.

“I grew up where there was no Greek Orthodox church,” said Lymberopoulos, who was raised in Ohio. “And my wish was always to live in a city where we had a Greek Orthodox church. It was a dream, (and) my wish has come true,” she said.

That’s Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church in Boulder, of which she is founding member, marking its 50th anniversary, noted The Daily Camera.

“We just kept growing to what we are today,” Lymberopoulos said.

The church serves a community of about 150 families from the area, including Orthodox believers from Romania, Serbia, the Palestinian territory and from Greece, masses held in as many as eight languages.

“I just knew it would happen,” Lymberopoulos said. “You have to have something special, and I think we had that little special something. … I think the older members would be very proud of what we’ve accomplished in 50 years.”