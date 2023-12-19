x

December 19, 2023

Struggling with High Cancer Rates, Greece Struggles to Find An Answer

December 19, 2023
By The National Herald
Photo: Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos, file
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos, file)

ATHENS – With more than 30,000 cancer deaths in Greece annually – there’s a high rate of smoking still – Cancer Federation President George Kapetanais has called for a National Cancer Plan to cut the fatalities.

Speaking to EURACTIV, he said there’s been a comprehensive plan to deal with cancer that causes about 26 percent of deaths a year, second only to cardiovascular diseases.

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said Greece is faring more poorly than other European Union countries in combating the disease, the report said.

“A National Cancer Action Plan will be a key prerequisite for the State’s clear commitment that it finally wants to work on that (sector) and solve Greek patients’ problems” he told the news site, saying it’s a “top priority.”

https://www.euractiv.com/section/health-consumers/news/greek-cancer-plan-to-be-tabled-soon-amid-concerning-mortality-rates/

It could also “play a critical role in breaking down (the so-called) silos in cancer control and care processes by promoting interconnection between the first-step actions (prevention, screening, diagnosis) and the final steps, which are the treatment and patient’s survival,” he said.

The dreaded disease has become more focused on recently in health care discussions with reforms planned in the national system and calls for the national plan to meet the guidelines of Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan.

The Greek patient ends up moving “around needs the NHS creates, without, at the same time, having the capacity to cover his/her patient needs,” Kapetanakis said of the National Health System.

He said it was critical for a National Cancer Action Plan to “take patients’ experience into serious consideration” to “avoid head-in-the-sand” policies and achieve the desired results of reducing cancer deaths.

There could be problems, he acknowledged, including whether Greece could meet EU standards and regulations. “There are also 19 other national action plans [already adopted] in the EU member states. We could deeply examine them and derive the necessary knowledge about best practices and results. And then we can adopt them in the Greek environment,” he said.

During a panel discussion at the Health Policy Congress held in Greece earlier this month, it was noted that there is still the need to establish a  National Cancer Registry to ensure patients receive long-term, secure and innovative health care, the report added.

“A national Council for Cancer is also in the Ministry’s plans,” he told the news site. “We are not aware yet of this agency’s role. However, it indicates a strong willingness on behalf of the Greek Health Ministry to make substantial steps forward” in the next period, he added.

The Fofi Gennimata bread cancer program, named for the former leader of PASOK who died from the illness, but other screening programs have been delayed although Kapetanakis said, “steps have already been taken in the Digital Transformation of Oncology Care.

Will the Eruption of the Volcano in Iceland Affect Flights and How Serious is It?

LONDON (AP) — Scientists anticipated the eruption of a volcano in southwestern Iceland for weeks, so when it happened on Monday night, it was no surprise.

NEW YORK (AP) — "I think it pisses God off if you walk by the color purple in a field somewhere and don’t notice it,” Shug tells Celie in Alice Walker's “The Color Purple.

NICOSIA — Cyprus has disrupted an alleged Iranian plot to target Israeli businessmen with the arrest of two Iranian asylum-seekers who were in contact with another Iranian associated with the Revolutionary Guard, a Cypriot official said Tuesday.

