June 12, 2024

Strong Performance for the Greek-American Candidates in the European Elections

June 12, 2024
By Vasilis Koutsilas
Niovi Christopoulou. (Photo: Courtesy of Niovi Christopoulou)

ATHENS – The Greek-American candidates who ran for office in the European Parliament elections may not have managed to win any seats, but they had a very good showing that allows them to feel that they have dropped an anchor for good in the political scene of their homeland.

First and best was the lawyer from New York, Niovi Christopoulou who was a candidate with the New Democracy party and managed to receive 30,787 votes. In fact, among the postal votes from abroad, Christopoulou managed to collect 1,348 votes and ranked 12th among the 42 New Democracy candidates.

“I feel grateful and a great sense of responsibility for supporting the voters in these demanding European elections after a long absence abroad. It was an honorable and deeply emotionally-charged journey for me during which I connected at the local level with all Greeks who are looking for a different political voice with an emphasis on national values, development and modernization as well as deep respect for their daily struggle,” Christopoulou told The National Herald.

Antonis Gounalakis, Natassa Romanou, and Nikos Angelidis. Photos: Courtesy of the candidates

The journalist, and indeed our former colleague at TNH, Nikos Angelidis, who was a candidate for the KKE, managed to collect 28,258 votes (of which 147 were by mail).

Antonis Gounalakis, PhD candidate in Economics with a scholarship at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst who was a candidate for SYRIZA collected 14,742 votes (of which 226 were from the mail-in process).

The presence of Natassa Romanou was decent, despite the fact that her party, the New Left, did not do so well in these elections. Romanou collected 7,297 votes (of which 427 were by mail, a performance that was the third best in her party behind Gabriel Sakellaridis and Stelios Kouloglou).

