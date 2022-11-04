x

November 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Society

Strike Sends Travelers on Cyprus Home Without Their Luggage

November 4, 2022
By The National Herald
Nea Paphos, Cyprus. Photo: Ankur P, via Wikimedia Commons
FILE - Nea Paphos, Cyprus. (Photo: Ankur P, via Wikimedia Commons)

NICOSIA – Some of the thousands of passengers stranded at Cyprus’ Paphos International Airport when baggage handlers went on a sudden strike were able to finally return home – but without their bags.

They were promised the luggage would be sent later but people weren’t happy about the situation that saw the government of President Nicos Anastasiades caught unawares and doing damage control over the blow to tourism.

“A large number of bags have been sent to their owners,” Hermes Airports communications representative Pieris Panayi told the Cyprus Mail but the paper said as of Nov. 4 that bags and suitcases were still piled up at the airport.

“The timeframe for their delivery is an issue of the handlers,” Panayi said, steering clear of any responsibility although the company is supposed to manage the airport’s operations.

A traveler who arrived back at his Northern Ireland home on Nov. 2 after holidaying said he was still waiting for his luggage and was unable to contact someone for information about where it was.

“So, (I) really do not know what to do next… the problem is still here for us, and I am sure lots of holiday makers who arrived on the same day,” he said of the embarrassing dilemma for the government.

The workers struck because they said they had received layoff notices but the government said talks were being held and that it was an unlawful work stoppage said to have affected more than 20 flights.

The dispute was resolved the same night following the intervention of the transport ministry that said that a new company taking over some operations failed to abide by the agreed upon decrees.

 

RELATED

Society
Sudden Airport Staff Strike Strands Thousands on Cyprus

PAPHOS - A last-second strike by staff at Paphos International Airport on Cyprus caused a frenzy and trapped thousands of travelers on the island on Nov.

Society
3 Arrested after Soccer Fans Invade Pitch, Clash in Cyprus
Politics
Turkey Unhappy U.S. F-22’s Flew Over Occupied Part of Cyprus

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Pakistan’s Ex-PM Khan Stable after Shooting

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is in a stable condition after being shot and wounded during a protest march, a senior leader from his party said Friday.

Federal agents have identified the man they believe posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey but do not believe he was planning to carry out a specific plot, a law enforcement official said Friday.

Keystone, W.Va.

NICOSIA - Some of the thousands of passengers stranded at Cyprus' Paphos International Airport when baggage handlers went on a sudden strike were able to finally return home – but without their bags.

CHICAGO - Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Katsaniotis will visit Chicago from 5 to 9 November where he will hold meetings with local top officials, the Metropolitan of Chicago Nathanael and with members of the Greek Diaspora, a foreign ministry announcement said on Friday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings