x

December 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Culture

Strike a Pose — See AP’s Top Entertainment Photos of 2023

December 10, 2023
By Associated Press
Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Alexandre Desplat, Bryan Cranston, Maya Hawke
Rita Wilson, from left, Tom Hanks, composer Alexandre Desplat, Bryan Cranston and Maya Hawke pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Asteroid City' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — 2023 was the year Barbie busted out of her box and Taylor triumphed again (and again). Actors abandoned red carpets and grabbed picket signs even as, around the world, the entertainment industry shook off the last remnants of the pandemic.

Fashion houses resumed large-scale, eye-popping shows. The Oscars returned to full capacity and moved past The Slap. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” took the top prize, bringing Oscar glory to Michelle Yeoh and reviving the once-dormant career of the infectiously optimistic Ke Huy Quan.

Fun was back.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and newcomer Ethann Isidore playfully posed in Cannes at the premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Bryan Cranston, Tom Hanks and other “Asteroid City” stars looked overjoyed to be together at the glitzy French Riviera festival, which feted Michael Douglas and gave Johnny Depp his biggest comeback platform yet.

Jared Leto left Met Gala guests puzzled with a realistic full cat costume based on late designer Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette. Doja Cat also donned a feline look for the gala.

Michelle Yeoh reacts to winning the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Ethann Isidore, left, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge pose for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Striking writers take part in a rally in front of Paramount Pictures studio, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Days later, some real animals got in on the act, wearing looks inspired by outfits worn by Cardi B, Salma Hayek and other stars for the Pet Gala.

By then, it was clear that Hollywood was headed for rough times. Screenwriters went on strike in early May and actors joined them two months later, grinding all film and television production to a halt. Leading the actors’ charge was “The Nanny” star Fran Drescher, whose fiery speech announcing the strike galvanized the union.

There was still fun to be had. The Barbenheimer matchup between “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” produced box-office gold — two bona fide blockbusters.

Live music — once silenced by the pandemic — roared on. Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Coldplay and others led to a blockbuster year for concerts.

Lead singer Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys, performs during the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Lainey Wilson performs “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

There were stories of loss and heartbreak. Striking actors and writers spoke about the pain they were experiencing, and why their struggle to win protections from artificial intelligence and a share of streaming profits was so important. Stars lost their moments while filmmakers tried to give them their due, as “Blue Beetle” director Angel Manuel Soto did when he attended the film’s premiere holding a photo of absent star Xolo Maridueña over his face.

The deaths of stars like Paul Reubens, who as Pee-wee Herman delighted a generation, and Matthew Perry, whose role as Chandler Bing on “Friends” has delighted audiences around the globe across three decades, stunned fans.

Other stories dominated headlines. Gwyneth Paltrow spent two weeks in a Utah courtroom in a trial over a ski slope collision that ended with a jury siding with her, awarding her a symbolic $1 verdict.

Gwyneth Paltrow speaks with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, left, as she walks out of the courtroom following the reading of the verdict in their lawsuit trial, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow won her court battle over a 2016 ski collision at a posh Utah ski resort after a jury decided Thursday that the movie star wasn’t at fault for the crash. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

Jonathan Majors, whose year started on a high note of praise for his film “Magazine Dreams” at Sundance, was accused of his assaulting his ex-girlfriend and went on a trial.

The year will perhaps be best remembered for the everlasting dominance of Swift, who delighted fans with her record-breaking Eras tour.

But her superstardom reached new heights through her relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce and the blockbuster release of a film version of her Eras show — a pair of unpredictable events in a year that went off script in more ways than one.

A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women’s Fall-Winter 2023-24 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Dancers perform during a rehearsal for the “2023 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” at St. Paul the Apostle Church on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Angel Manuel Soto, right, director of “Blue Beetle,” hides behind a cut-out of the film’s star Xolo Mariduena as his wife Carla Gonzalez looks on at a screening of the film, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Mariduena did not attend the premiere as per SAG-AFTRA guidelines during the current actors’ strike. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Margot Robbie arrives at the premiere of “Barbie” on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Liv, a Morkie, models a creation by designer Anthony Rubio and inspired by an outfit worn by Salma Hayek, at the Met Gala, Monday, May 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Doja Cat attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
SAG-AFTRA member John Schmitt, second from right, and others carry signs on the picket line outside Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Carys Zeta Douglas, from left, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film ‘Jeanne du Barry’ at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Johnny Depp poses for portrait photographs for the film ‘Jeanne du Barry’, at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Jelly Roll performs “Need a Favor” at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
A model wears a creation as part of the Junya Watanabe Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection presented Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Paris. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Shakira performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Rihanna arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
A Pee-wee Herman doll is pictured sitting in a window near the character’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian who created the character, died Sunday night, July 30, after a six-year struggle with cancer. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Sam Smith performs during for the Christian Cowan Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection presented Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Paris. (AP Photo/Vianney Le Caer)
A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women’s Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Models wear creations for the Dior Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion collection presented in Paris, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Karol G poses with the awards for best urban album for “Mañana Sera Bonito”, for album of the year for “Mañana Sera Bonito” and the award for best urban fusion/performance for “TQG” during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP)
From left, Gabrielle Roitman, Kayla Seffing, Maddy Hiller and Casey Myer take a selfie in front of an “Oppenheimer” movie poster before they attended an advance screening of “Barbie,” Thursday, July 20, 2023, at AMC The Grove 14 theaters in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher poses for a portrait, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the SAG-AFTRA offices in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Ambrit Millhouse, a writer for the television series “Abbott Elementary,” leaps as she participates in a Writers Guild rally in front of The Walt Disney Company studio, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
A makeshift memorial for Matthew Perry is seen outside the building shown in exterior shots of the television show “Friends” on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in New York. Perry, who played Chandler Bing on NBC’s “Friends” for 10 seasons, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. He was 54. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Thousands of “Swifties” attended the superstar’s first-ever concert in Argentina. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

RELATED

Cinema
Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy and the Heron’ is No. 1 at the Box Office, a First for the Japanese Anime Master

NEW YORK — For the first time in Hayao Miyazaki's decades-spanning career, the 82-year-old Japanese anime master is No.

Cinema
Ryan O’Neal, Star of ‘Love Story,’ ‘Paper Moon,’ ‘Peyton Place’ and ‘Barry Lyndon,’ Dies at 82
Culture
La Scala’s Gala Premiere of ‘Don Carlo’ Celebrates Italian Opera’s New Status as Cultural Treasure

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

From Urchin Crushing to Lab-Grown Kelp, Efforts to Save California’s Kelp Forests Show Promise

CASPAR BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A welding hammer strapped to her wrist, Joy Hollenback slipped on blue fins and swam into the churning, chilly Pacific surf one fall morning to do her part to save Northern California's vanishing kelp forests.

NEW YORK - Embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams - a former police officer in his first term - has found himself between a rock and Turkish Taffy with an investigation into his campaign fundraising and ties to Turkish influences.

ATHENS - Greece is grappling with a dilemma over its biggest revenue engine, tourism: keep people coming year-round to bring in the euros but how to deal with so many overwhelming the infrastructure on popular islands.

NICOSIA - Police on Cyprus said they arrested two people for “national security” reasons after media reports that two Iranians were suspected of planning attacks on Israelis who fled to the island during Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

ATHENS - A sudden revival in world interest in the stolen Parthenon Marbles housed in the British Museum for more than 200 years has now seen the Hellenic Caucus in the US Congress join in the battle.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.