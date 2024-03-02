x

March 2, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

Economy

Stournaras: If it Wasn’t for the Bank of Greece in 2015, the Country Might Have Left the Eurozone

March 2, 2024
By Athens News Agency
STOURNARAS
FILE - A formal dinner provided in European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagard’ s honor by Bank of Greece (BoG) Governor Yannis Stournaras on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER’S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – If the Bank of Greece did not operate under the protection of the institutional framework of independence, after what happened in 2015, the country would have perhaps left the eurozone, Bank of Greece (BoG) governor, Yannis Stournaras, said on Saturday during the Kathimerini conference in a panel titled: “In the next 50 years, is Democracy safe?” Is Greece reformable?”

“Who doubts that if it wasn’t for the Bank of Greece, we might not be in the euro after the adventure of 2015?” he said.

For this reason, he said there must be institutions that act as a “counterweight” to the central authority. “The quality of democracy will improve with greater trust in the institutions,” Stournaras noted.

He argued that despite the long-term crisis that Greece went through, it remains relatively high in the UN human development index. However, he added, Greece must aim even higher.

Asked about the problem of the public debt, Stournaras said that after the fear of default in 2010, Greece received a huge gift: The largest financial aid of 289 million euros in debt refinancing at a low interest rate. He estimated that with a sustained 2% primary surplus in the budget and the continuation of reforms over the next 50 years, public debt can return to 60% of GDP. “We owe it to the next generations,” he stressed.

RELATED

Society
Police in Greece Say a Balkan Drug Feud Led to Dozens of Killings Across Europe

ATHENS — Greek police on Friday announced the outcome of a yearslong, multinational investigation into feuding Balkan criminal gangs behind multiple killings across Europe.

Economy
PPC Unveils Further Reduction in Electricity Bills in March             
Politics
Greece Will Help Women, Girls Who Can’t Afford Menstrual Product Costs

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Truck Driver Pulled to Safety After Crash Leaves Vehicle Dangling over Bridge Across Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck was pulled to safety Friday by firefighters following a crash that left the vehicle dangling over a bridge across the Ohio River.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Iditarod, the annual sled dog race celebrating Alaska's official state sport, is set to get underway Saturday with a new focus on safety after five dogs died and eight were injured in collisions with snowmobiles while training on shared, multi-use trails.

BETHEL, N.Y.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A ship attacked by Yemen's Houthi rebels has sunk in the Red Sea after days of taking on water, officials said Saturday, the first vessel to be fully destroyed as part of their campaign over Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

NEW YORK (AP) — Where will you be watching the April 8 total solar eclipse? There are just a few weeks left to pick your spot to see the skies darken along a strip of North America, whether by land, sea or air.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald