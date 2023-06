Society

ATHENS – A stolen car containing Kalashnikovs and pistols found in Neos Kosmos, a neighborhood of Athens, also contains DNA of two men who were gunned down in Korydallos on June 7, Greek police said on Wednesday.

The car was found on June 9 by police after identifying the license plates as fake. The original owner had reported the theft and was compensated for it by the insurance company.

Ballistics analysis determined that the two Kalashnikovs have not been used, while the remaining analysis of two pistols, bullets, and a hand grenade is ongoing.

According to media reports, one of the two men killed on June 7 in the Piraeus metropolitan area was known to Greek police, while the other was a relative.