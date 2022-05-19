x

May 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Economy

Stocks Slip On Wall Street, Edge Closer to Bear Market

May 19, 2022
By Associated Press
Financial Markets Wall Street
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday, deepening a slump for major indexes as persistently high inflation continues to weigh on the economy.

The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, is coming off of its biggest drop in nearly two years. It fell another 0.4% and is down nearly 19% from the record high it set early this year. That’s just shy of the 20% point that defines a bear market. The last bear market happened just two years ago, following the outset of the virus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 279 points, or 0.9% as of 10:02 a.m. Eastern and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%.

Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy have caused investors to reconsider the prices they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to traditional automakers. Investors have been worried that the soaring inflation that’s hurting people shopping for groceries and filling their cars up is also walloping company profits.

Target fell another 3.6% a day after losing a quarter of its value on a surprisingly weak profit report.

Wall Street is also worried about the Federal Reserve’s plan to fight the highest inflation in four decades. The Fed is raising interest rates aggressively and investors are concerned that the central bank could cause a recession if it raises rates too high or too quickly.

RELATED

Society
Grand Jury Indicts Man in Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y.

Economy
More Americans Apply for Jobless Benefits Last Week
Politics
Biden Invokes Defense Production Act for Formula shortage

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ Address to the Joint Session of the U.S. Congress

WASHINGOTN - The full text of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ speech to the Joint Session of the US Congress is as follows: Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President, Honorable Members of the United States Congress, Ladies and Gentlemen, There is no greater honor for the elected leader of the people who created democracy than to address the elected representatives of the people who founded their country on the Greek model and have promoted and defended democratic values ever since.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings