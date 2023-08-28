Stephen Spyrou’s Twisted Greek Food Truck Named Ohio Area’s Best

United States

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – Some Greek restaurants put a twist on traditional foods to stand out by Stephen Spyrou of Springfield, Ohio put in on his truck selling it out the window, the Twisted Greek named the best in its field in that area.

For that, he also won a top prize of $5,000, said the Springfield News Sun and he’s already planning to expand around Cincinnati and Dayton.

“I’m second generation Greek and my father immigrated to the states when he was 16,” said Spyrou. “I jokingly call this business our Greek Empire.”

https://www.springfieldnewssun.com/entertainment/dining/heres-the-food-truck-that-won-the-clark-county-competition/IEM354P5GJGS5DO5DY46YZNQG4/

“The business began in 2020 making a mashup of baklava and cinnamon rolls. We call them ‘Baklabuns’ and they took off quicker than we thought they would,” he said of success that came even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food truck opened in April 2022 with a completely different menu that evolved, he said. “The idea was mine. For better or for worse. I always joked with my parents that I would never own a Greek restaurant. Technically, I still don’t. We are still kind of nontraditional and a food truck, not a restaurant.”

What wowed the judge was his unique combination of feta-stuffed lamb and wagyu beef in a tasty “slider” burger in a competition with honor trucks offering gourmet food too.

“Our menu is like a choose your own adventure story where you pick your base, protein and toppings to create your own wrap or loaded tater tots. One of our most popular items on our menu is our Gyro,” he said.