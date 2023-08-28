x

August 28, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

United States

Stephen Spyrou’s Twisted Greek Food Truck Named Ohio Area’s Best

August 28, 2023
By The National Herald
Twisted Greek
Twisted Greek. (Photo: facebook/Twisted Greek)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – Some Greek restaurants put a twist on traditional foods to stand out by Stephen Spyrou of Springfield, Ohio put in on his truck selling it out the window, the Twisted Greek named the best in its field in that area.

For that, he also won a top prize of $5,000, said the Springfield News Sun and he’s already planning to expand around Cincinnati and Dayton.

“I’m second generation Greek and my father immigrated to the states when he was 16,” said Spyrou. “I jokingly call this business our Greek Empire.”

https://www.springfieldnewssun.com/entertainment/dining/heres-the-food-truck-that-won-the-clark-county-competition/IEM354P5GJGS5DO5DY46YZNQG4/

“The business began in 2020 making a mashup of baklava and cinnamon rolls. We call them ‘Baklabuns’ and they took off quicker than we thought they would,” he said of success that came even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food truck opened in April 2022 with a completely different menu that evolved, he said. “The idea was mine. For better or for worse. I always joked with my parents that I would never own a Greek restaurant. Technically, I still don’t. We are still kind of nontraditional and a food truck, not a restaurant.”

What wowed the judge was his unique combination of feta-stuffed lamb and wagyu beef in a tasty “slider” burger in a competition with honor trucks offering gourmet food too.

“Our menu is like a choose your own adventure story where you pick your base, protein and toppings to create your own wrap or loaded tater tots. One of our most popular items on our menu is our Gyro,” he said.

RELATED

United States
Another Successful ‘Blue Dream’ Summer Gala of the Church of the Hamptons

SOUTHAMTON, NY – The annual ‘Blue Dream’ philanthropic dinner-dance of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary – the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons was once again a great success.

United States
Shooting Incident Near Astoria Park
Community
Greek-American Nikos Andriotis Honored by Nisyros; Municipality Projects Spotlighted

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.