February 14, 2024

Stelios Stroumbakis, Athenians’ Society Board Member, Is Mourned

February 14, 2024
By The National Herald
Stelios Stroumbakis
Stelios Stroumbakis. Photo: Courtesy of the family

NEW YORK – The Greek-American community was saddened by the news of the death of Stelios Stroumbakis, who passed away unexpectedly on February 12. He was 71.

According to information obtained by The National Herald, the deceased was fatally injured in an accident.

Stelios Stroumbakis was a former scientific advisor at Con Edison where he worked for 37 years. Despite the fact that he spent his entire life in the U.S., he loved Greece and was an active member of the Greek-American community. He was born on October 10, 1952 in Constantinople and was married to Sophia Stroumbakis, former vice president of New York Community Bank. Their son is Yiannis Stroumbakis, also an active member of the new generation of the Greek-American community and vice president of the New York Greek Independence Parade Committee.

Stelios Stroumbakis was a Board member of the Athenians’ Society of New York and the Kavala Association, while he was also the Supreme Treasurer of the Pan-Macedonian Association USA. In 2021, he was credited with securing permission from Con Edison Management to illuminate the iconic building at the intersection of 14th Street and Irving Place in blue and white on March 25th.

According to the family’s announcement, the visitation will take place on Thursday, February 15, 4-8 PM at the Antonopoulos Funeral Home, 38-08 Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria, while the funeral service will be held on Friday, February 16, 11 AM, at St. Catherine and St. George Church Greek Orthodox Church, 22-30 33rd Street in Astoria.

Athenians’ Society President Panos C. Adamopoulos also announced the sad news and expressed the condolences of the Society in a statement which follows:

“It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we inform you of the untimely passing of Stelios Stroumbakis, our esteemed Board Member and great friend. Stelios was an extremely valued member of our Board of Directors for many years and a dear friend to all. His dedication and contributions to our organization will always be remembered fondly. During this difficult time, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. We extend our deepest condolences and prayers for comfort as they navigate through this loss.”

