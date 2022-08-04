x

Stelios Kamais, Educator, Rhodes Native, Has Died

August 4, 2022
(AP photo, file)

NEW YORK – Stelios Kamais, a tireless worker in Greek education in the U.S., passed away at the age of 86 on July 30 after a short period of hospitalization in his native Rhodes.

According to University of Connecticut’s Center for Hellenic Studies Paideia Director Ilias Tomazos, Stelios Kamais remained on the ramparts until the last moment, as he had undertaken the preparation of the conference of the Pan-Rhodian Society of America Apollon in Gennadi, Rhodes. In fact, in the relevant announcement, he mentioned that both of them communicated about the conference even while Kamais was hospitalized, a sign of his dedication to the community.

As Tomazos pointed out, Kamais was born in Gennadi, Rhodes, but he was destined to pursue a career and spend many years in the U.S., specifically in the city of Hartford, Connecticut. There, he essentially devoted his time to Greek education, teaching the Greek language at the St. George community’s Greek School in Hartford for over 40 years.

At the same time, he continuously supported the University of Connecticut’s Center for Hellenic Studies Paideia, while he was particularly active in the Greek community, through the Gennadi Society “Omonoia” and the first chapter of the Pan-Rhodian Society of America Apollon, serving in various positions.

“Stelios Kamais – always with a smile – is difficult to replace. His sudden death leaves an unfilled void in his beloved family, in the Omogenia, but also in all of us, his friends,” stated Tomazos.

According to Tomazos, the Center for Hellenic Studies Paideia will honor the memory of Kamais by establishing, among other things, a special scholarship program in his honor.

“The Center for Hellenic Studies Paideia in appreciation of the great contributions of Stelios to the community and his many years of teaching the Greek language to our children will award in his memory $5,000 to students who would like to go to study in Rhodes,” concluded Tomazos.

May his memory be eternal.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

