Stefanos Kasselakis Talks to TNH about the Greece of Today and His Vision for the Future

The President of SYRIZA talks to TNH reporter Theodore Kalmoukos' about the results of the second round of the Greek local elections. Photo: TNH

BOSTON – Stefanos Kasselakis, the newly elected President of SYRIZA – Progressive Alliance, in an exclusive interview with The National Herald, talked to us about Greece today and the Greece he envisions.

Along with Eraklis Diamataris, National Herald Co-Editor, Publisher, we met Kasselakis at his home in a well-known upstate New York village, situated in green countryside with two lakes and a small river, a most idyllic place.

The key points of the interview follow:

The National Herald: Thank you, Mr. President, for this exclusive interview with Ethnikos Kyrikas – The National Herald.

Stefanos Kasselakis: I thank you – and it is an honor for me to return to ‘Ethnikos Kyrikas’ in a different capacity, a different position, now. I feel touched because I consider both the Greek diaspora and the newspaper to be a family. I essentially grew up here; I was 14 years old when I came to America. I met Mr. Diamataris and his family, and they gave me the opportunity to write the ‘Student’s Column’ and [our relationship] continued, and what is happening today is moving.

TNH: Does Greece need to do something for the Greek diaspora? What would that be?

SK: Greece needs to drastically reduce bureaucracy, from land registries to handling investments and philanthropic donations. The Diaspora should be able to contribute to the [homeland] with its ideas, particularly in the field of culture. It should establish seats in the Greek Parliament, and regions, so that there is not only the right to be elected but also to elect [representatives].

TNH: What is your sense of the nature of the Greek diaspora?

SK: The Greek diaspora is a collective. Obviously, the Church plays a significant role, and certainly The National Herald has a big role in preserving the Greek diaspora.

TNH: From Goldman Sachs to SYRIZA – that is quite a journey.

SK: Let me remind you that former managing directors of Goldman Sachs and major banks belong to the Democratic Party in America and are obviously self-made individuals. Generally, those who belong to the ‘conservatism club’ are heirs to wealth and not self-made.

For me, this is a great asset for the Left, which must [better] align with the concept of progress, healthy entrepreneurship, and not in terms of the approaches of the previous century.

TNH: In a few weeks, you managed to be elected as president. What is the secret of your strategy?

SK: There is no secret; I am myself. I am not a messiah; I am Stefanos and I want to contribute to my homeland. If Greece were successful economically, politically, and socially, it would not need an outsider like me.

TNH: What are your thoughts on the results of the recent local elections’ second round?

SK: For me, the biggest personal challenge was Thessaly, but the fact that the urban centers of Athens and Thessaloniki chose not to follow ‘family rule’ and to move in a progressive direction is another first political step towards changing the culture of politics in Greece. There is currently a dependence [of households] on flows of cash, which also appears through these ‘market pass cards’ [being distributed] that are essentially like food stamps in America. And this is unacceptable. It’s our money, the taxpayers’ money. My policy is that people should have money in their pockets instead of being dependent on political leadership for pass cards.

TNH: Can Greece change?

SK: Of course, Greece can change.

TNH: Does it want to change?

SK: It wants to change. I received this [message] from the beginning, which is why I ran, starting from a platform of policy proposals, no matter what my internal party opponents said about me not having a political background. You see our country having three hundred billion in debt, being close to Sudan in indebtedness after ten years of memoranda and so much support from the European Union in response to COVID. And we are on the verge of another recession because if there is a global recession, we are not on a solid foundation – we are a big hotel right now. There is also no social welfare state. Hospitals are severely understaffed. Universities have facilities with significant problems. There are not enough lifeguards, EMTs. So where are we going as a country?

TNH: What is your opinion on the ongoing Israel-Palestine bloodshed?

SK: It’s a difficult situation, a chronic problem in the Middle East. You don’t solve potential war crimes with other war crimes. I don’t believe that Hamas represents the Palestinian people. We should avoid further escalation and return to the UN resolutions in order to have a sustainable solution for two states; it’s the only way. Regarding the rest of the issues, I will speak through the official positions of the party.

TNH: Do you see any risk of division within SYRIZA in the near or distant future?

SK: No.

TNH: How do you plan to deal with those individuals who publicly and openly criticize and undermine you?

SK: SYRIZA represents the modern Left under my presidency, which, according to the party’s unanimous declaration, also covers the democratic center – so I fully adhere to the party’s declaration. Those who do not support the unity of SYRIZA will not be on the party’s electoral ballots. I am clear about what I say.

TNH: What is your association with Mr. Polakis?

SK: We collaborate effectively. Pavlos is an honest person with a strong sense of justice. He has great ideas on many issues, including healthcare. He is a distinguished doctor from the University and an excellent surgeon. He is very practical in applying the law and finding solutions. Pavlos and I found common ground on the issue of corruption, which remains a significant issue. When Mr. Mitsotakis became Prime Minister, I thought that having such a [prominent] last name and being able to lead the country would be a great opportunity for change. Instead, I see that corruption in Greece not only has not stopped – it has become systemic, in combination with Regional governments and direct [absorption] of Greek state and European financial packages, etc. For me, this is a huge disappointment. It should not be that the justice system has exhausted the patience of Greeks. He says “I have a reformist job,” etc., the question is, in four-and-a-half years, what have you done? Why are there immunities for MPs? Why is it impossible to prosecute bankers?

As for the military, I don’t want young people to spend nine months doing nothing. I prefer that they clear forests and create fire prevention zones, and if they are engineers, to build bridges in the provinces that are in ruin. And, of course, there should be defense preparation and training – not only for men but also for women.

The housing issue is huge. Between rent and electricity, the average Greek lives in order work and will never be able to start a family.

[There also needs to be] transparency in the flood control projects in Thessaly. Whoever misused funds will be held accountable. Where is the judicial investigation into [citizen] surveillance? Nothing can be done when the [Intelligence] Service at the Maximos Mansion is monitoring journalists, politicians, and entrepreneurs, paid for by the Greek taxpayer.

TNH: Do you want to cooperate with PASOK?

SK: My position has always been in favor of an independent modern Left. As long as there are political convergences, I would be happy to discuss them with transparency.

TNH: Why did SYRIZA experience such a drop is support, to 17%, in the Parliamentary elections?

SK: I think that at that moment, SYRIZA couldn’t offer a solution for stability. Mr. Katrougalos’ comments, for example, a few days before the elections, seem to have reignited issues or feelings stemming from SYRIZA’s governance in 2015-2019, a difficult time for the middle class.

TNH: You talk about the separation of Church and State. How do you understand this?

SK: I differentiate faith from the institution of the Church. I believe that it’s possible to achieve separation of the Church from the State with full respect for the Church. I am also a believer – not that it’s a prerequisite for me to be credible on this matter – but it’s a matter of democracy. The Church is a significant part of Greece’s culture and should remain so, but it needs to become autonomous.

TNH: Do you go to church?

SK: Of course I do. I remember the prayer my grandmother Alexandra from Crete, taught me, “Jesus Christ conquers…” which I still say.

TNH: What are your thoughts on Greek-American relations?

SK: Greece belongs to the West, and we are proud of it, but we should not be taken for granted as an ally of the United States. We should not say “yes” to everything. We should say yes to Greece’s interests and maximize our negotiating position in this relationship. Of course, we should activate the Greek diaspora even more.

TNH: You have entered into a marriage with a man. Do you believe the majority of the Greek people are ready to accept your type of marriage?

SK: Yes, they are.

TNH: Have there been instances where certain individuals, including hierarchs and priests, approached you and said, “Mr. Kasselakis, what is this?”

SK: No, never. Quite the opposite. During the meeting with His All Holiness, the Ecumenical Patriarch, I mentioned my partner, and he reacted naturally, with no hesitation. I expressed my desire to visit the Phanar, and the Patriarch said with great joy: “during the Theophania [the Feast of Epiphany].