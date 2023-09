Politics

Stefanos Kasselakis elected as the new president of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – With 75% of the votes counted, Stefanos Kasselakis on Sunday emerged as the victor of the election for a new leader of main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, according to an announcement by the head of the party’s Electoral Committee Yiannis Drosos.

Kasselakis received 56.69% of the vote, against 43.31% for rival candidate Effie Achtsioglou.

According to Achtsioglou’s team, she telephoned Kasselakis to congratulate him on his victory.