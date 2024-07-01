x

July 1, 2024

Stavros Demos, Founder and President of DEMO Pharmaceuticals, is Mourned

July 1, 2024
By TNH Staff
The late Stavros Demos, Founder of DEMO Pharmaceuticals

ATHENS – Stavros Demos, the founder and president of DEMO Pharmaceuticals, a pioneers of the Greek pharmaceutical industry, has passed away. He died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones and his funeral will be held on Thursday, July 4, at 11:00 AM, at the Church of the Transfiguration of the Savior, in Kefalari, Attica.

The DEMO corporate family expressed their sorrow over the loss in a formal announcement, which follows:

“The large DEMO family mourns the loss of its Founder and President, Stavros Demos.

Born in Tripoli to an Arcadian father and a mother from Ayvalik, Turkey, Stavros Demos studied Economics at the Industrial School of Piraeus and Pharmacy at the University of Athens.

He began his professional career at a pharmacy in Papagou, but his restless spirit and ambition led him to found the company, which is today one of the strongest and most reliable pharmaceutical companies internationally. His driving force was his vision of creating a better world.

Hardworking and with faith in people, Stavros Demos was recently recognized as a Pioneer of the Greek Pharmaceutical Industry for his contribution to the sector’s development. However, Stavros Demos’s true legacy was the love and respect he inspired in those around him. He sought personal relationships and mentored many young people, advising them to think positively, set goals, and work towards their dreams.

With extensive labor union and philanthropic activities and repeatedly awarded for his social work, Stavros Demos was characterized by his sense of justice and the unquenchable spark in his eyes.

Stavros Demos was an excellent family man, and his guiding principle was his father’s advice: “Tomorrow is today, and today is yesterday. Whatever you are going to do, do it now. Tomorrow is too late; you have lost it,” which he has passed on to his children and grandchildren.

His family wishes that instead of wreaths, donations be made to the Ecclesiastical Grocery Store of the Metropolis of Kifissia as a last tribute.”

Bank Information for making donations:

Beneficiary:

ΚΕΝΤΡΙΚΟ ΤΑΜΕΙΟ ΕΝΟΡΙΑΚΗΣ ΔΡΑΣΕΩΣ (ΚΤΕΔ)

Ethniki Trapeza – Nationakl Bank of Greece

GR9201101410000014155800726

SWIFT/BIC ETHNGRAA GR9201101410000014155800726

SNF Extends Support for the Greek National Opera with an €11 Million Grant

ATHENS - At a press conference organized by the Greek National Opera (GNO) at the Stavros Niarchos Hall on Monday, July 1, Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos announced an extension of the Foundation’s support for the GNO with a two-year, €11 million grant aiming to further support the organization’s artistic outreach in Greece and abroad.

ATHENS - At a press conference organized by the Greek National Opera (GNO) at the Stavros Niarchos Hall on Monday, July 1, Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos announced an extension of the Foundation’s support for the GNO with a two-year, €11 million grant aiming to further support the organization’s artistic outreach in Greece and abroad.

NEW YORK – Premium Greek extra virgin olive oil, vinegars, and olives from Kosterina are now available at Hellenic Aesthetic in store and online.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday extended the delay in the Washington criminal case against Donald Trump on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss, all but ending prospects the former president could be tried before the November election.

PARIS (AP) — France's National Rally surged into the lead in the first round of legislative elections, according to results released early Monday, bringing the far-right party to the brink of power and dealing a major blow to President Emmanuel Macron’s centrists in an election that could set the country, and Europe, on a starkly different course.

