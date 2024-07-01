Stavros Demos, Founder and President of DEMO Pharmaceuticals, is Mourned

Society

ATHENS – Stavros Demos, the founder and president of DEMO Pharmaceuticals, a pioneers of the Greek pharmaceutical industry, has passed away. He died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones and his funeral will be held on Thursday, July 4, at 11:00 AM, at the Church of the Transfiguration of the Savior, in Kefalari, Attica.

The DEMO corporate family expressed their sorrow over the loss in a formal announcement, which follows:

“The large DEMO family mourns the loss of its Founder and President, Stavros Demos.

Born in Tripoli to an Arcadian father and a mother from Ayvalik, Turkey, Stavros Demos studied Economics at the Industrial School of Piraeus and Pharmacy at the University of Athens.

He began his professional career at a pharmacy in Papagou, but his restless spirit and ambition led him to found the company, which is today one of the strongest and most reliable pharmaceutical companies internationally. His driving force was his vision of creating a better world.

Hardworking and with faith in people, Stavros Demos was recently recognized as a Pioneer of the Greek Pharmaceutical Industry for his contribution to the sector’s development. However, Stavros Demos’s true legacy was the love and respect he inspired in those around him. He sought personal relationships and mentored many young people, advising them to think positively, set goals, and work towards their dreams.

With extensive labor union and philanthropic activities and repeatedly awarded for his social work, Stavros Demos was characterized by his sense of justice and the unquenchable spark in his eyes.

Stavros Demos was an excellent family man, and his guiding principle was his father’s advice: “Tomorrow is today, and today is yesterday. Whatever you are going to do, do it now. Tomorrow is too late; you have lost it,” which he has passed on to his children and grandchildren.

His family wishes that instead of wreaths, donations be made to the Ecclesiastical Grocery Store of the Metropolis of Kifissia as a last tribute.”

Bank Information for making donations:

Beneficiary:

ΚΕΝΤΡΙΚΟ ΤΑΜΕΙΟ ΕΝΟΡΙΑΚΗΣ ΔΡΑΣΕΩΣ (ΚΤΕΔ)

Ethniki Trapeza – Nationakl Bank of Greece

GR9201101410000014155800726

SWIFT/BIC ETHNGRAA GR9201101410000014155800726