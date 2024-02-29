x

February 29, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

General News

Staten Island Parish Bids Farewell to its Chanterr

February 29, 2024
By The National Herald
Stated Island church farewell to chanter
PHOTO: Savvas Papasavvas, center with his wife Theodora, their sons, Dimitris and Harry, the brides, Stephanie and Angelina, the grandchildren, Loukas and Adriana, Father Nicholas Petropoulakos, Father Vasilios Apostolidis and Andrew Oikonomou, president of the Parish Council. (Photo: Courtesy of Irene Grigoriou)

STATEN ISLAND – In an emotionally charged atmosphere, the parish of Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas in Staten Island bid farewell to the man who served as its chanter for decades, Savvas Papasavvas, in a solemn ceremony following the Divine Liturgy on Sunday, February 25.

“He served as the holy chanter of our parish with integrity and dignity, earning the respect and recognition of all the faithful. He performed his duties in an exemplary manner, being an integral part of the ecclesiastical functions. We thank him very much for his impeccable service all this time and wish him from our hearts a good continuation in his life’s journey. Unfortunately, the void he leaves will not easily be filled. Until a new replacement is found, Father Vasilios Apostolidis and I will assume the duties of the chanter,” said Father Nicholas Petropoulakos to The National Herald.

Papasavvas warmly thanked the faithful through the newspaper for the love and honor they showed him and expressed his deep sorrow for leaving the Staten Island parish. As he said, “I came to America in 1974 immediately after the invasion of the Turks in my homeland, Cyprus. That same year I became a chanter at Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas until today, with a break of a few years when we moved as a family to New Jersey. I continued to attend every service, but over the years the difficulties due to the great distance from my home forced me to make the very difficult decision to resign. Chanting is a big part of my life; I come from a family of priests – fathers, grandfathers, great-grandfathers, all priests in Cyprus. Standing near them, I learned Byzantine music and loved the church, which I will continue to serve at the Dormition of the Theotokos in Holmdel, NJ which is near me.” Father Apostolidis, in his congratulatory speech, mentioned that the church over the centuries has preserved, among other things, the liturgical life, which would not exist without the presence and work of the chanters. “We were blessed to have an exceptional chanter with us, with [great] knowledge of Byzantine music. I wish that for many years God blesses you to be worthy to chant His greatness, not only in this life but also in paradise,” he exclaimed.

RELATED

Culture
Archangel Michael Church Dance Program Shines at the FDF in California

NEW YORK – The Greek Orthodox Folk Dance & Choral Festival Ministry of the Metropolis of San Francisco is dedicated, through Orthodox Christian Fellowship and committed leadership, to promoting, encouraging and perpetuating the Orthodox faith, Greek heritage and culture among individuals, families and communities by expressing it through folk dance, folk art, music and language.

Culture
Ellie Falaris Ganelin on Concert Replay Broadcast on Leap Day February 29
General News
Godparent Sunday at St. Paul’s of Hempstead, NY

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Firefighters Seek to Corral Massive Texas Wildfires Before Weekend of Higher Temperatures and Winds

CANADIAN, Texas (AP) — The explosive growth of the second-largest wildfire in Texas history slowed as winds and temperatures dipped but the massive blaze was still untamed and threatening more death and destruction.

NEW YORK – Greek-American Ellie Falaris Ganelin, gifted musician and Greek Chamber Music Project Director, announced a special replay of a concert to be broadcast on Leap Day, February 29.

STATEN ISLAND – In an emotionally charged atmosphere, the parish of Holy Trinity-St.

ATHENS – The remarkable life of the Cretan-born master painter El Greco was presented in the opera performed February 13-20 at the Megaron Mousikis – Athens Concert Hall.

The following words – written by Wall Street Journal columnist Allysia Finley and published by that newspaper on February 11 – had such an effect on me that I felt compelled to share them with you: “When I stepped outside the Journal’s Midtown Manhattan offices shortly after 8 PM Thursday, I entered a crime scene.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald