Staten Island Community Honored the Couples Celebrating 50+ Years of Marriage

STATEN ISLAND, NY – Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Staten Island once again honored the couples celebrating more than 50 years of marriage with a ceremony held at the church immediately following the Divine Liturgy on January 21.

The 11 couples, members of the community, honored were: Christos and Androula

Papaiacovou with 67 years of marriage; Peter and Eleni Rassia 65 years, Harry

(Haralambos) and Katerina Seremetis, 65 years; Constantine and Helen Tzivas, 62 years; Constantine and Maria Kapetanakis, 57 years; Emmanuel and Stella Vlastakis, 56 years; John and Christina Haritis, 56 years; Konstantinos and Susan Arvanites, 52 years; Fr. Nicholas and Presvytera Patricia Petropoulakos, 52 years; Michael and Renie Theodorakis, 50 years; and Christos and Mary Spirocostas, 50 years

Presiding priest of the community Fr. Nicholas Petropoulakos blessed and congratulated the couples and offered them a commemorative gift on behalf of the parish.

He said: “All together the couples have 632 years of marriage between them. It is with great joy that we honor today our worthy fellow human beings who for decades faithfully serve the institution of marriage and the values of the family. Their lives are a bright example for everyone to follow and show us the way to a happy family. May God bless you with health and many more years of happy married life.”

Fr. Vasileios Apostolidis also congratulated the couples, wished them to always be well and happy and when the time comes for God to call them to Him to continue being together even in heaven.

Harry and Katerina Seremetis, originally from Limnos, met at the Cretan House in New York and got married at St. Spyridon in 1958. “Honesty, communication, and understanding are the secrets of our happiness. All newly married couples should know this advice. We hope that God will keep us together for many more years,” they told The National Herald.

John Haritis, originally from Sparta and Kalamata, met his wife, Christina, originally from Kranidi, in 1964 at a GOYA conference in New Orleans and they were married in 1967 at the Church of the Three Hierarchs in Brooklyn. “All the years we are together, we respect each other and with patience we overcome all problems,” they noted.

Emmanuel Vlastakis met his wife Stella in 1963 in New York and they got married in 1967 at Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas in Staten Island. He said: “We Cretans respect and honor the institution of the family. Man’s success depends on it. I wish the newly married couples every happiness and joy in their lives.”

Fr. Petropoulakos mentioned that love, mutual respect, and understanding even in disagreements are the keys to his own happy marriage with Presvytera Patricia.