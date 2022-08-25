x

August 25, 2022

Statement from State Senator Andrew Gounardes on the SD-26 Democratic Primary Results

August 25, 2022
By The National Herald
Andrew Gounardes. (Photo: Facebook/State Senator Andrew Gounardes)
Andrew Gounardes. (Photo: Facebook/State Senator Andrew Gounardes)

New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes has won the Democratic primary for the 26th Senate District, After his triumph, he shared a statement regarding the results.

“I’m very proud to be the Democratic nominee for the 26th District in the State Senate, and I look forward to having the opportunity to represent our community for another term next January,” he stated.

“Thank you to the voters who have put their trust in me to fight for their needs up in Albany and thank you to the members of our broad coalition. The work continues.”

New York’s 22nd State Senate District, which includes the neighborhoods of Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, Gravesend, Gerritsen Beach, Manhattan Beach, and Marine Park. He was elected in November 2018.

Gounardes is also active on issues affecting the Greek-American community. He is a member of the Hellenic American Leadership Council, a network of Greek-American leaders from across the United States that promote civic involvement, human rights, and democratic values in and between the United States and Greece.

He is also a founding member of the St. Andrew’s Freedom Forum, an international initiative that raises awareness of the denial of human rights and religious liberties of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of the Eastern Orthodox Church and recognizes religious freedom defenders throughout the world.

 

STATEN ISLAND – Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, representing the 11th District of New York, through The National Herald sent deep and warm thanks to the Greek-Americans who supported her immediately after her primary victory on August 23.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Asylum Seekers Caught in Political Battle in NYC, Washington

NEW YORK — Weary of Venezuela's autocratic government and the pittance he earned in the military, Dario Maldonado deserted and fled with his family to neighboring Colombia.

