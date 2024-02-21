x

February 22, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Society

State Rests its Case in Trial of Alleged Co-Conspirator in Jennifer Dulos Murder

February 21, 2024
By The National Herald
NTOYLOS-MOTHER1
Jennifer Farber Dulos’ mother, While Farber, testifies on Wednesday, Day 25 of Michelle Troconis’ criminal trial at Stamford Superior Court. Troconis is on trial for charges related to the disappearance and death of Farber Dulos. (YOUTUBE).

HARTFORD – The state rested its case on the 25th day of the trial Michelle Troconis, the woman who allegedly conspired with her then-boyfriend Fotis Dulos to kill Jennifer Farber Dulos, his estranged wife, and helped to cover up the murder. Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, hindering prosecution, and tampering with evidence.

The article in the Hartford Courant began by spotlighting the most tragic dimension of the sad case: “The five Dulos children filed into a Stamford courtroom on Wednesday morning as their grandmother and legal guardian, While Farber, took the stand as the state’s last witness in the criminal trial for Michelle Troconis.”

Farber answered questions about her daughter Jennifer Farber Dulos, who disappeared on May 24, 2019, and is presumed dead. She testified that on that day, according to the Courant, “Farber Dulos and her children were set to meet Farber at her New York City apartment. The children arrived with their nanny, but Farber Dulos never did.”

Farber, who is 88 years old, lives in New York City and has custody of the children. The Courant notes that, “she previously sued her estranged son-in-law alleging he owed millions to the estate of her late husband Hilliard Farber.”

Also testifying was Lauren Almeida, who was a guardian ad litem for the children and a court-ordered parenting supervisor. She oversaw Dulos’ last visit with his children on May 22, 2019. Detectives, local police officers, an FBI agent, DNA experts and forensic examiners also testified. The Courant reported that they “walked the jurors through evidence recovered from Farber Dulos’ garage in New Canaan and trash bins along Albany Avenue in Hartford. In those bins, investigators found items related to the case including a blood-soaked shirt and bra they believe Farber Dulos was wearing when she was killed.”

The newspaper reported that, “after the state rested their case, Schoenhorn argued a motion for acquittal of the charges, saying that the state did not put forth sufficient evidence to support all the counts against Troconis – specifically that there were multiple conspiracies… Schoenhorn argued that prosecutors ‘haven’t shown any conspiracy at all’ let alone evidence of multiple conspiracies.” Prosecutor Sean McGuiness countered the argument.

Kent Mawhinney, a former divorce attorney for Dulos, did not testify in the case, having invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. According to the Courant, “Mawhinney is charged as a co-conspirator in Farber Dulos’ disappearance. He is awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy to commit murder.”

The jury will be given their charge on Monday, February 26 and both sides will probably deliver their closing arguments the next day.

RELATED

Sciences
FDA Warns against Smartwatches and Rings that Claim to Measure Blood Sugar without Needles

SILVER SPRING, Md - Smartwatches and rings that claim to measure blood sugar levels for medical purposes without piercing the skin could be dangerous and should be avoided, the U.

Society
Biden Says Too Many Americans are Saddled with School Debt as he Cancels Federal Loans for 153,000
Politics
Trump Faces Warning Signs that his Fundraising Prowess May Have Limits in 2024 Campaign

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Fire Breaks Out at Apartment Building Near the Offices of TNH (Vid & Pics)

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY – A fire broke out in an apartment building about a block from the offices of The National Herald in Long Island City on February 21.

NEW YORK - Charles H. Dallara, the former Managing Director of the Institute of International Finance (IIF) and a central figure in the 2012 restructuring of Greece's debt, has penned what Nick Gage describes as a "riveting narrative" of those tumultuous times.

CULVER CITY, Calif — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that while a college degree was still a ticket to a better life, that ticket is often too expensive, as he announced he was canceling federal student loans for nearly 153,000 borrowers.

XINJIANG  - Chinese police are investigating an unauthorized and highly unusual online dump of documents from a private security contractor linked to the nation's top policing agency and other parts of its government — a trove that catalogs apparent hacking activity and tools to spy on both Chinese and foreigners.

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's legendary ability to raise massive sums of political cash may be on a collision course with a new and unpleasant reality.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.