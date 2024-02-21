State Rests its Case in Trial of Alleged Co-Conspirator in Jennifer Dulos Murder

Society

Jennifer Farber Dulos’ mother, While Farber, testifies on Wednesday, Day 25 of Michelle Troconis’ criminal trial at Stamford Superior Court. Troconis is on trial for charges related to the disappearance and death of Farber Dulos. (YOUTUBE).

HARTFORD – The state rested its case on the 25th day of the trial Michelle Troconis, the woman who allegedly conspired with her then-boyfriend Fotis Dulos to kill Jennifer Farber Dulos, his estranged wife, and helped to cover up the murder. Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, hindering prosecution, and tampering with evidence.

The article in the Hartford Courant began by spotlighting the most tragic dimension of the sad case: “The five Dulos children filed into a Stamford courtroom on Wednesday morning as their grandmother and legal guardian, While Farber, took the stand as the state’s last witness in the criminal trial for Michelle Troconis.”

Farber answered questions about her daughter Jennifer Farber Dulos, who disappeared on May 24, 2019, and is presumed dead. She testified that on that day, according to the Courant, “Farber Dulos and her children were set to meet Farber at her New York City apartment. The children arrived with their nanny, but Farber Dulos never did.”

Farber, who is 88 years old, lives in New York City and has custody of the children. The Courant notes that, “she previously sued her estranged son-in-law alleging he owed millions to the estate of her late husband Hilliard Farber.”

Also testifying was Lauren Almeida, who was a guardian ad litem for the children and a court-ordered parenting supervisor. She oversaw Dulos’ last visit with his children on May 22, 2019. Detectives, local police officers, an FBI agent, DNA experts and forensic examiners also testified. The Courant reported that they “walked the jurors through evidence recovered from Farber Dulos’ garage in New Canaan and trash bins along Albany Avenue in Hartford. In those bins, investigators found items related to the case including a blood-soaked shirt and bra they believe Farber Dulos was wearing when she was killed.”

The newspaper reported that, “after the state rested their case, Schoenhorn argued a motion for acquittal of the charges, saying that the state did not put forth sufficient evidence to support all the counts against Troconis – specifically that there were multiple conspiracies… Schoenhorn argued that prosecutors ‘haven’t shown any conspiracy at all’ let alone evidence of multiple conspiracies.” Prosecutor Sean McGuiness countered the argument.

Kent Mawhinney, a former divorce attorney for Dulos, did not testify in the case, having invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. According to the Courant, “Mawhinney is charged as a co-conspirator in Farber Dulos’ disappearance. He is awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy to commit murder.”

The jury will be given their charge on Monday, February 26 and both sides will probably deliver their closing arguments the next day.