Worldwide

WASHINGTON – The US State Department sent the message to the Albanian authorities that the US government expects the law to be respected in the case of (Himare mayor) Fredi Beleri.

In response to a question from Greek correspondents in Washington, a State Department spokesperson said “we are aware of the case (of the detention of Fredi Beleris) and we expect the Albanian authorities to follow due process according to the laws (of the country)”.