May 31, 2022

State Department Stands with Greece in This Unjustified Seizure of Two Vessels

May 31, 2022
By Athens News Agency
In this Feb. 4, 2021, photo, Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON – “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to condemn in the strongest terms the May 27 seizure of two Greek-flagged vessels by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iran’s continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights and freedoms are a threat to maritime security and the global economy. The Secretary and Foreign Minister agreed that Iran must immediately release the seized vessels, their cargoes, and their crews,” according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

“The United States stands with Greece, our key NATO Ally and partner in the face of this unjustified seizure,” it added.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

