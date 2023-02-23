x

February 23, 2023

State Department: Greece Playing Leading Role in Promoting Peace and Prosperity in E. Mediterranean, the Balkans and the Black Sea

February 23, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, speaks with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during their meeting at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Blinken will be on a two-day trip in Athens, after his visit to Turkey, to meet with the country's leadership and launch the fourth round of the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue.(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

WASHINGTON – The strong relation between the US and Greece was at the center of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent visit to Greece.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that Blinken met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and affirmed the United States’ strong partnership with Greece, as well as U.S. support for Greece’s essential contributions to the Alliance and its continued leadership in the region.

He also referred to Blinken’ statement on how the United States and Greece are advancing shared goals for peace and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Western Balkans, the Black Sea region, and beyond.

The State Department spokesperson also said that Blinken thanked Greece for its support of Ukraine.

He also referred to the Fourth U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue, during which Secretary Blinken highlighted “our shared values and noted the depth and breadth of U.S.-Greek cooperation. He underscored the importance of the updated U.S.-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement as the bedrock of bilateral defense cooperation in the Port of Alexondropoli, as a strategic hub in reinforcing NATO’s eastern flank in response to Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine. The Secretary also highlighted Greece’s role in strengthening regional energy security and the growth in people-to-people ties between our countries. He emphasized the positive impact the increased U.S.-Greek cultural and educational cooperation will have on our relationship for generations to come. He also met with the foreign minister, Foreign Minister Dendias, to discuss their recent trips to Türkiye and the urgent assistance required to rebuild from the devastating earthquakes.”

(ANA-MPA/P. Kasfikis)

The National Herald

