x

March 10, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 49ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Society

Starving Palestinians Waiting for Humanitarian Aid Boat from Cyprus

March 10, 2024
By The National Herald
OPEN-ARMS
Aid packages are seen left, on a platform near to the docked ship belonging to the Open Arms aid group, as it prepares to ferry some 200 tonnes of rice and flour directly to Gaza, at the port in Larnaca, Cyprus, Sunday, March 10, 2024. The European Commission president said Friday the Open Arms ship will make a pilot voyage as international donors launched a sea corridor to supply the besieged territory that is facing widespread hunger after five months of war. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

LARNACA – A ship carrying dozens of tons of food for Palestinians trapped by Israel’s invasion of the Gaza Strip will head from Cyprus as fighting remained intense and the sea corridor’s safety remained uncertain.

The United Nations said a quarter of the population of 2.4 million people faces starvation as essential supplies have been unable to get through during the ongoing war and no ceasefire in sight.

Gaza was getting ready to leave Cyprus on Sunday, launching a yet untested maritime route to get aid to the enclave, where the United Nations estimates a quarter of the population faces starvation.

The sea route aims to counter aid access restrictions, which humanitarians and foreign governments have blamed on Israel, more than five months into the war which has left Palestinians struggling to survive, reported France 24.

Cyprus is the jumping off point for the boat and plans to establish a way to get food, fuel and medical supplies to the cut-off strip on the seaside. The Open Arms, a salvage vessel, will be towing a barge with 200 tons of food, mostly funded by the United Arab Emirates.

The supplies were sourced by charity World Central Kitchen (WCK), which is working with Spanish non-governmental organization Proactiva Open Arms. WCK said it has another 500 tonnes of supplies in Cyprus, reported Reuters.

https://www.msn.com/en-ie/news/world/charities-ready-to-get-aid-to-gaza-by-sea-from-cyprus/ar-BB1jDApO

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, whose administration has lobbied hard for months to establish a maritime aid link from the island to Gaza, said the mission could take off on March 10.

That would effectively signal the first easing of an Israeli naval blockade imposed on Gaza in 2007 after Hamas took control of the Palestinian enclave. Israel invaded after Hamas terrorists raised Israel in October, 2023, killing more than 1200 people.

The US Army has dispatched a logistics ship carrying equipment, days after the U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. would build a temporary pier to facilitate aid deliveries, which could take two months.

Cyprus said its maritime corridor offers a quick way to get aid delivered and cargoes will undergo security inspections in Cyprus by a team including Israel, eliminating the need for screenings at its final offloading point to remove potential hold-ups in aid deliveries.

RELATED

Politics
A Ship with Gaza Aid is Preparing to Inaugurate a Sea Route from Cyprus to the War-Ravaged Strip

LARNACA, Cyprus (AP) — A ship bearing humanitarian aid was making preparations to leave Cyprus and head for Gaza, the European Commission president said Friday as international donors launched a sea corridor to supply the besieged territory that is facing widespread hunger after five months of war.

Politics
Key UN Official Sees Last Chance for Cyprus Reunification Fading Away
Politics
Top EU Official Says a Ship is Preparing to Leave Cyprus for Gaza with Humanitarian Aid

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Greece Releases Marina Satti’s Eurovision Entry Zari to Mixed Reviews (Video)

ATHENS - It will be Live or Die for Greece’s entry in the 2024 kitschy Eurovision song contest in Malmo, Sweden, the pick being singer Marina Satti and the song Zari - die in English - the word for a single cube in a dice set, this time gambling on life’s ups and downs.

BROOKLYN – The honoree at the Scholarship Awards Gala of the Cretan Sisterhood of New York at Sirico’s Caterers on Saturday, March 9 in Brooklyn, NY was its first president, Alexia Markakis, but she and all the guests expressed great pride in all the scholarship recipients.

ATHENS - After shedding bad loans to collection agencies and getting 50 billion euros ($54.

ATHENS - It will be Live or Die for Greece’s entry in the 2024 kitschy Eurovision song contest in Malmo, Sweden, the pick being singer Marina Satti and the song Zari - die in English - the word for a single cube in a dice set, this time gambling on life’s ups and downs.

LARNACA - A ship carrying dozens of tons of food for Palestinians trapped by Israel’s invasion of the Gaza Strip will head from Cyprus as fighting remained intense and the sea corridor’s safety remained uncertain.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald