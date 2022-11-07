x

November 7, 2022

Start of Operation of Revithoussa FSU Announced by DESFA

November 7, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΒΑΣΙΛΙΚΟΥ ΖΕΥΓΟΥΣ ΤΟΥ ΒΕΛΓΙΟΥ ΣΤΗΝ ΡΕΒΥΘΟΥΣΑ (POOL PHOTO/ΤΣΟΜΩΚΟΣ Α.Ε./EUROKINISSI)
FILE - The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) installation in Revithoussa. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Greece’s National Natural Gas System Operator (DESFA) on Monday announced the start of operation of the Floating Storage Unit (FSU) installed by DESFA at Revithoussa, with the unloading of the first cargo of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by the Mytilineos company.

The transfer of a cargo of some 140,000 cubic meters of LNG to the FSU leased by DESFA from LNG shipping company GASLOG is nearing its completion with a ship-to-ship (STS) unloading process from the ship ‘ARCTIC PRINCESS’, which sailed into Megara gulf for this purpose, it was reported.

It is the first time that this process is carried out in Greek territorial waters, while the specific load is intended to cover part of the strategic reserve that must be maintained by the power generation units that cannot operate with alternative fuel, it was added.

