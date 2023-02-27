Star Singer Michalis Hatzigiannis Highlights New Faces in Incoming Cyprus Government

Politics

NICOSIA – The new Cabinet announced on Clean Monday afternoon, which will serve alongside the elected President Nikos Christodoulides, is composed of new faces unknown to most, many of whom lack political experience or background.

Apart from two former Ministers, Makis Keravnos, who served again at the Ministry of Finance and at the Ministry of Labor during Tassos Papadopoulos’ presidency, and Constantinos Ioannou, who was the Minister of Health until two years ago in the Anastasiades government and will take over the Ministry of Interior, the rest will take up ministerial portfolios for the first time.

According to reports, there is a great dissatisfaction among the DISY, EDEK, and DIKO parties that supported him in the elections regarding the choices of the new President.

Notably, the appointment of the famous singer Michalis Hatzigiannis to the position of Deputy Minister of Culture stands out.

Nikos Christodoulides’ Cabinet is as follows: