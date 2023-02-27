x

February 27, 2023

Star Singer Michalis Hatzigiannis Highlights New Faces in Incoming Cyprus Government

February 27, 2023
By TNH Staff
Nikos Christodoulides in Athens October 2022
Nikos Christodoulides in Athens on October 11, 2022 (Photo:Giannis Panagopoulos/ Eurokinissi)Γιάννης Παναγόπουλος/eurokinissi)

NICOSIA – The new Cabinet announced on Clean Monday afternoon, which will serve alongside the elected President Nikos Christodoulides, is composed of new faces unknown to most, many of whom lack political experience or background.

Apart from two former Ministers, Makis Keravnos, who served again at the Ministry of Finance and at the Ministry of Labor during Tassos Papadopoulos’ presidency, and Constantinos Ioannou, who was the Minister of Health until two years ago in the Anastasiades government and will take over the Ministry of Interior, the rest will take up ministerial portfolios for the first time.

According to reports, there is a great dissatisfaction among the DISY, EDEK, and DIKO parties that supported him in the elections regarding the choices of the new President.

Notably, the appointment of the famous singer Michalis Hatzigiannis to the position of Deputy Minister of Culture stands out.

Nikos Christodoulides’ Cabinet is as follows:

  • Minister of Foreign Affairs: Constantinos Kombos
  • Minister of Finance: Makis Keravnos
  • Minister of Interior: Constantinos Ioannou
  • Minister of Defense: Michalis Georgallas
  • Minister of Education, Athletics, and Youth: Athena Michaelidou
  • Minister of Transportation, Communications, and Works: Alexis Vafeiadis
  • Minister of Energy, Commerce, and Industry: George Papastasiou
  • Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Environment: Petros Xenophonos
  • Minister of Labor and Social Insurance: Yiannis Panagiotou
  • Minister of Justice and Public Order: Anna Prokopiou
  • Minister of Health: Popi Kanari
  • Deputy Minister to the President – with the responsibility of coordinating and monitoring the implementation of the Government’s Plan: Irini Piki
  • Deputy Minister of Shipping: Marina Chatzimanolis
  • Deputy Minister of Tourism: Kostas Koumis
  • Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation, and Digital Policy: Philippos Chatzizacharias
  • Deputy Minister of Social Welfare: Marilena Evangelou
  • Deputy Minister of Culture: Michalis Hatzigiannis
  • Government Spokesman: Constantinos Letymbiotis
  • Director of the President’s Office: Charalambos Charalambous
  • Deputy Government Spokeswoman: Doxa Komodromou
  • Director of the President’s Diplomatic Office: Marilena Raouna
  • Secretary of the Cabinet: Penelope Papavasileiou
  • Commissioners appointed by the President of the Republic (without legislation):
    • Gender Equality Commissioner: Tzozis Christodoulou
    • Environment Commissioner: Maria Panayiotou.

