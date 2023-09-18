x

September 18, 2023

Staikouras: Systematic Work to Repair Flood Damage, Build Stronger Infrastructure

September 18, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[363608] ITC 2023 - 6ο ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΟ ΥΠΟΔΟΜΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΜΕΤΑΦΟΡΩΝ (ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras at the opening event of the 6th Infrastructure and Transport Conference - ITC 2023 on Monday, September 18, 2023. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – “We are working systematically, responsibly and seriously, planning, launching and implementing specific sets of political initiatives, within the first months of the new administration,” Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras said during the opening event of the 6th Infrastructure and Transport Conference – ITC 2023.

Staikouras, speaking about the recent natural disaster caused by Storm Daniel, said it had inflicted a “heavy cost, in human lives, property, plant and animal assets, environment and infrastructure” and underlined the two main lines of action: an immediate restoration of the damage to infrastructure in the affected areas, mainly through road and rail projects, but also the implementation of new projects, of higher resilience, in order to mitigate future risks as much as possible.

The minister outlined the pillars for the overall national planning and implementation of infrastructure projects, key initiatives for transport, but also the planning for action to restore the damage caused by Storm Daniel.

In particular, the minister analysed the six main sets of actions for the implementation of small and large public works, such as the Thessaloniki Metro, the Athens Metro, as well as major road projects. He pointed to the construction of large irrigation, soil improvement and anti-flooding projects, the control and maintenance of existing infrastructure projects, with bridges being an important part of Greece’s structural wealth. He also added the renewal of the bus fleet, the restructuring, strengthening and expansion of the Greek railway but also the creation of metropolitan agencies, responsible for traffic, in Attica and Thessaloniki.

