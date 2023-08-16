x

August 16, 2023

Staikouras: New Road, RR Infrastructure Will Boost Greece’s Geopolitical Standing in Region

August 16, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[362452] FINFORUM 2023(ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras at the FinForum 2023 conference in Athens on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The completion of new road and railroad infrastructure will boost Greece’s geopolitical position in southeastern Europe and the Balkans, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras said in an interview published Wednesday.

Speaking to ‘Naftemboriki’ daily, Staikouras said, “We are utilizing the strategic importance of Greece’s large ports in the global map, as well as the dynamic of large-scale railroad works as well, and we invest in developing the supply chain.” He added the government’s intention is to complete the infrastructure in order for Greece to benefit four years from now.

On the railroad network upgrade, he said that by end-September the last section of signalling (Inoi to Tithorea) will turned over for use, completing the implementation of the related agrement on the installation of signalling and telemanagement systems.

