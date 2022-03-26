Staikouras: Greece Wants to Regain Investment Grade Status in 2023

Economy

ATHENS – Greece wants to regain investment grade status in 2023, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) on Saturday.

The final consultations begin next week between Greek financial officials and representatives of the country’s creditors (European Central Bank, European Commission and European Stability Mechanism) about Greece exiting enhanced supervision, he noted. Following this, a meeting of these institutions’ heads with Staikouras is expected to take place on April 6, it was added.