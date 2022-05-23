x

Staikouras: Greece Returns to European Normality

May 23, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Christos Staikouras, Greece's Finance Minister (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
ATHENS – Greece returns to European normality after several crises, Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, ahead of a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, the Greek FinMin noted that the Greek economy was showing “strong resilience and has a strong dynamism” referring to the reports released by the European Commission.

Staikouras said the Greek economy was hit, along with all European economies, from a health crisis, the energy crisis and a very high inflation rate. The reports released by the European Commission showed that Greece will show a high growth rate in 2022 and will have the highest investment growth rate in 2022 and in 2023, while it has doubled its exports and continues shielding unemployment. In this environment, the Commission plans to end the enhanced surveillance status for Greece during the summer, paving the way for Greece’s return to European normality, he added.

