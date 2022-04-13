x

April 13, 2022

Staikouras and Greek Delegation Ring the Opening Bell at the NYSE

April 13, 2022
By The National Herald
nyse_bell_300dpi
The New York Stock Exchange welcomes executives and guests of the Greek American Issuer Day, April 12. To honor the occasion, President and CEO of Tsakos Energy Navigation Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos and Minister of Finance of the Hellenic Republic Christos Staikouras, joined by John Tuttle, NYSE Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer, ring The Opening Bell. (Photo: NYSE)

NEW YORK – Within the context of the 23rd Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum “A New Era – A New Direction for Greece,” the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in cooperation with Capital Link organized for yet another year, a special ceremony, in honor of Greece, titled Greek American Issuer Day at the NYSE on April 12.

The NYSE flew the Greek flag on Wall Street and issued special commemorative medals to honor the members of the Greek Delegation.

John Tuttle, Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer, Intercontinental Exchange, NYSE, welcomed the Greek Delegation and the listed companies and highlighted the long-standing relationship between the NYSE and the Greek and Greek-American business communities, and also pointed out that NYSE’s commitment in the Greek-American diaspora, the Greek shipping industry and the listed companies, remains strong.

The ceremony was held with the participation of Greek Ministers and high level executives representing shipping and other companies listed in the NYSE, as well as representatives of companies that participated in the 23rd Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum, which was held with great success the previous day.

Prior to the opening bell ceremony, an exchange of commemorative gifts took place between the NYSE and Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder, President & CEO, TEN Ltd., and Minister of Finance Staikouras.

Dr. Tsakos and Staikouras rang the Opening Bell, starting the trading session on April 12, accompanied by Minister of Development and Investments Adonis Georgiadis, Alternate Minister of Development and Investments Nikos Papathanasis, Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Panos Tsakloglou, Consul General of Greece in New York Dr. Konstantinos Koutras, Capital Link Managing Director Olga Bornozi, and Capital Link President Nicolas Bornozis, and the representatives of NYSE listed companies, Navios Group Vice Chairman Τed Petrone, Ameresco Executive VP Michael Bakas, Safe Bulkers Inc. Member of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Piraeus Bank Christos Megalou, and Christos Balaskas, Eldorado Gold Corporation Vice President and General Manager, Greece.

The active support and participation of NYSE, the world’s largest stock exchange, enhances the prestige and the visibility of Greece to a wider international investment audience. It also shows the stable support of NYSE to Greece, the Greek companies, the Greek shipping industry, and the Greek-American Diaspora.

The U.S. Capital Markets are a major source of capital for a growing number of companies of Greek interest and the NYSE is playing a leading role in this.

The event was broadcast live on major news stations in the United States and abroad to an estimated audience of 150 million viewers worldwide.

Video: https://forums.capitallink.com/greece/2021/NYSE_Bell.mp4

More information is available on the Capital Link website: www.capitallink.com and the Capital Link Forum site: www.capitallinkforum.com.

