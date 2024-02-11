x

February 11, 2024

StaEllinika Offers Greek Language Learning Tools for Young Learners

February 11, 2024
By The National Herald
staellinika
People from all over the world speak StaEllinika. Photo SNF

ΝΕW YORK – StaEllinika, an initiative for young Greek language learners by Simon Fraser University (SFU) and the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, continues to expand its offerings to reach new audiences around the world.

The interactive language-learning resources it provides are now available to speakers of English, French, German, Spanish, and Portuguese speakers.

Start learning Greek with StaEllinika

Story-driven and game-based language courses, designed to engage everyone in the Greek diaspora from preschoolers to teenagers to adults, form the basis of StaEllinika. These were developed through Rebooting the Greek Language, a project of the SNF Centre for Hellenic Studies and the SNF New Media Lab at SFU, with support from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

A collaborative effort of the SNF Center for Hellenic Studies and the General Secretariat for Greeks Abroad at the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the platform is built to reach heritage learners around the world at home through independent study and through school curricula.

Source: SNF

WHITESTONE, NY - Former presiding priest at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone, Queens, George Anastasiou, was arrested early Saturday morning (2/10) on a Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) charge.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

